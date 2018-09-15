The Democrats on the committee are not exactly the best and brightest, or the most ethical… and THEY are passing judgment on Brett Kavanaugh

Just How Low Will Democrats Go?



Sen. Dianne Feinstein has once again put her own self interest above the country in a shameless character assignation of United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. My dad used to have a phrase to describe just how low someone’s behavior is: “lower than squid sh*t on the bottom of the ocean.” This is just how low Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein has gone with her scheme to halt Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court with a dubious sexual assault complaint from his high school days - 36 years ago.

Feinstein said in a statement last week to the feds: I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.” Turns out Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is a far left wing activist who spent all weekend deleting her social media accounts, according to journalist Mike Cernovich. “I didn’t name her because that wouldn’t have been nice, but this is straight activism on her part.” Christine Blasey Ford, in an interview with The Washington Post, said Judge Kavanaugh and a fellow Georgetown Preparatory School student “corralled her” into a bedroom at a party in a suburban home in Montgomery County, Maryland, in the early 1980s, the Washington Times reported. She claimed Kavanaugh and Mark Judge were drunk, and tried to sexually assault her. But she claims she can’t remember other details. Feinstein, as with all lefties, put herself and her political career above the country. Again. And again, and again and again. This is how the left operates – it’s all politics, all of the time. There is no God, Country, Family to the left, as long as their power is threatened.

Sen. Feinstein’s act of desperation is solely designed to block Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court by smearing his reputation. Feinstein’s Hail Mary pass came exactly one week before the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on the nomination. If there was a shred of legitimacy to the accusation, why did Feinstein wait until the week before the vote to announce this rather than during the confirmation hearings? Perhaps because the confirmation hearings were not hearings at all; the hearings were shameless political posturing, pandering and a circus side show. “During confirmation hearings, Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey compared himself to Spartacus in threatening to violate Senate rules while Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California was dinged by fact-checkers for presenting Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony on what Catholic priests believe about contraception as if it were the judge’s own thoughts,” the Times reported. The man who was allegedly in the room with Kavanaugh during the attack now says it never happened. The Daily Caller reported: A former classmate of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s is vehemently denying allegations that the Supreme Court nominee attempted to force himself onto a young woman during a party in high school. Mark Judge, who attended Maryland’s Georgetown Preparatory School with Kavanaugh in the 1980s, told The Weekly Standard on Friday that the assault allegations were “just absolutely nuts.” “I never saw Brett act that way,” Judge said.

Continued below... Friday, a letter addressed to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senator Feinstein, was sent by 65 women who said they knew Judge Kavanaugh in high school vouched for his character: We are women who have known Brett Kavanaugh for more than 35 years and knew him while he attended high school between 1979 and 1983. For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect… Brett attended Georgetown Prep, an all-boys high school in Rockville, Maryland. He was an outstanding student and athlete with a wide circle of friends. Almost all of us attended all-girls high schools in the area. We knew Brett well through social events, sports, church, and various other activities. Many of us have remained close friends with him and his family over the years. Through the more than 35 years we have known him, Brett has stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity. In particular, he has always treated women with decency and respect. That was true when he was in high school, and it has remained true to this day. The signers of this letter hold a broad range of political views. Many of us are not lawyers, but we know Brett Kavanaugh as a person. And he has always been a good person. This is the party of Ted Kennedy, who killed a woman, Bill Clinton, known rapist and serial sexual abuser, Global warming fraud Al Gore, Hillary Clinton who sold US uranium to the Russians, and even Feinstein herself, who had a Chinese spy on her staff for 20 years… The Left is full of elected frauds, aided and abetted by the criminal media. The Democrats on the committee are not exactly the best and brightest, or the most ethical… and THEY are passing judgment on Brett Kavanaugh.

Committee on the Judiciary Members, 2017-2018 Democratic members (10) • Dianne Feinstein(California) Ranking Member

• Patrick Leahy(Vermont)

• Richard Durbin (Illinois)

• Sheldon Whitehouse(Rhode Island)

• Amy Klobuchar(Minnesota)

• Cory Booker (New Jersey)

• Christopher Coons(Delaware)

• Richard Blumenthal(Connecticut)

• Mazie Hirono (Hawaii)

• Kamala Harris(California) Republican members (11)

• Chuck Grassley (Iowa)Chairman

• Orrin Hatch (Utah)

• Lindsey Graham (South Carolina)

• John Cornyn (Texas)

• Mike Lee (Utah)

• Ted Cruz (Texas)

• Ben Sasse (Nebraska)

• Jeff Flake (Arizona)

• Mike Crapo (Idaho)

• Thom Tillis (North Carolina)

• John Kennedy(Louisiana)

