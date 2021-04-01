Corrupt and criminal elements within the rotten core of the Democrat-Facist-Socialist Party

Justice For All - Who Commit Crimes Against the People!

The old guard Democrat leadership seems quite pleased with the verdict in the wrongful death of George Floyd. They weighed in on a number of occasions to affect the outcome of the deliberation of the jurors, which in other countries, could be considered “tampering” with the jury. Democrats publicly weighed in on the deliberations, especially from Maxine Waters urging of the protestors to be more violent if the correct outcome could not be derived. California’s most vocal violence-promoting Representatives travelled to Minnesota’s riot-plagued Brooklyn Center and made a personal appeal for protestors to get even “more confrontational” if Derek Chauvin would be acquitted. It was a blatant incitement of violent mob intimidation or terrorism. Prior to the verdict, Waters told militant leftists: “We’ve got to stay in the streets, and we’ve got to demand justice.”

Joe Biden publicly urged the jury to reach the “right verdict” Not to be outdone, Joe Biden publicly urged the jury to reach the “right verdict.” This statement hearkens back to Democrat interference with the U.S. Supreme Court in the Dredd Scott case, and it should be remembered as a tactic of Joe’s old boss, as former President Barack Hussein Obama made some veiled threats to the Supreme Court during his Administration. But citizens should not be alarmed by such public threats because only Republican leaders, who have words put in their mouths, are the politicians to be worried about. If people do not get the blatant double standard and hypocrisy of such dangerous and nefarious statements, they deserve to remain under Democrat-controlled states, or suppressive states.



On the other hand, within the deeper realms of the mental catacombs of the Fascist-Sociialist advocacy, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commented on the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial by stating that it was not justice. On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez posted a 16 minute “selfie video” stating, among other things: “I want to just let you all know and create the affirmation that this isn’t justice, it’s not justice! ...It’s not justice, and I’ll explain to you why it’s not justice. It’s not justice because justice is George Floyd going home tonight to be with his family.” Of course, it leads one to wonder what kind of justice the Fascist-Democrats would favor. Mob justice of the kind that came from the KKK back in the days of the Southern-Block Democrat region in the Old South is likely the kind of justice that is acceptable to them. Yet, if an intelligent person honestly looks at the crocodile tears of AOC and thinks seriously about her words (because one can easily dismiss her due to her ignorance), if justice involves “going home tonight to be with… family…” what about all the victims of all the senseless violence from all of the rioting and looting and burning?—what about the people senselessly killed in the wake of George Floyd’s death? Would those victims ever get to ever go home again to their families?

You didn’t hear of LeGend Taliferro? Would little little four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was killed on June 29, 2020, as he lay asleep in his bed in Kansas City, Missouri, ever get to be with his family again? Did his brief life matter in AOC’s anemic concept of justice? He happened to matter to President Trump who was totally moved by the little boy’s death—enough to create a crime-fighting project named after him to fight against the rampant crime destroying the inner cities. You didn’t hear of LeGend Taliferro? The mainstream media must have been focused on their poster boy, George Floyd.



What about little five-year-old Cannon Hinnant? Would he ever get to go back home to his family after he was executed last summer? Cannon Hinnant’s two young sisters, ages 7 and 8, witnessed the bizarre murder of their little brother. Could anyone imagine that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez includes little Cannon Hinnant in her limited comprehension of justice? It is unlikely since the little five-year-old boy was white and his killer was an adult black man. It is also doubtful that AOC’s standard of justice does not extend to Jace Young, 6 years old, of San Francisco, California; Natalia Wallace, 7 years old, also of Chicago, Illinois; Royta Giles, Jr., 8 years old, of Hoover, Alabama; Secoriea Turner, 8 years old, of Atlanta Georgia; Natalia Wallace, 7 years old, of Chicago, Illinois; Davon McNeil, 11 years old, Washington, D.C.; Elayna Saidee, 12 years old,, and Makeliah Osorno, 11 years old, of Delano, California. Their blood is crying from the ground. They were victims too—killed senselessly during the height of the BLM campaign of retribution for George Floyd’s death. Don’t remember their names? It is because they did not matter to the mainstream media, they did not matter to politicians pandering to the black voters because these little kids could not vote. And now, they will never ever vote!

These innocents were senselessly killed These innocents were senselessly killed around the time of last year’s Independence Day holiday. But, where was the mainstream media during the killing spree of these precious young people, black and white? The MSM yawned. Does justice apply to them? It does not—not in the minds of citizens who were never barraged day after day with their names like they had been with George Floyd, and not in the minds of the activists who marched in the streets chanting “Black Lives Matter.” This sin of omission on the part of the media must never be forgotten. Justice has little to do with amplifying one horrendous crime and ignoring dozens of others. That is injustice and should never be equated with the concept of justice. So, no AOC’s definition or standard of justice is anemic and sickly, It does not ring true no matter how many times the media would like to sling that crap against a proverbial wall. Actually, although AOC’s definition or standard of justice is hollow, it may be that Nancy Pelosi has just made some sense after all these years. As she praised the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, she offered thanks to George Floyd for “sacrificing” his life for justice. She must have felt extra brave with the beefed-up National Guard presence as she stood outside of the Capitol and said, “Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice.” She ranted on: “Because of you and because of millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice. And now we have to make sure justice prevails in the sentencing.” This is an acceptable offering from her. If she is calling upon the spirit of departed George Floyd to be the sacrifice for justice, let it be so. Let us all call for justice for those sense-less government “leaders” who did nothing or very little to stem the tide of such senseless violence. Let the ghost of George Floyd demand justice from the Minneapolis government who hired the police officers involved in such an incident. Let all the people demand justice in light of the increased violence in the inner cities controlled by the Democrat “leadership” of those cities that allowed the senseless violence against the citizens who pay the taxes for their salaries. Let all the citizens demand justice from all of the Democrat governors senselessly who strripped away the lives of the elderly in COVID-related scandals in their states. Let justice be rained down upon governors like Cuomo or Newsom or Whitmer, or any of those arrogant Democrat elitists who have little or no regard for the value of their citizens. Joe Biden, in his speech praising the Chavin verdict, called George Floyd’s death a ‘knee on the neck of justice’ and it would not be forgotten. As far as this writer is concerned, the Democrat Party has had it’s collective kneeon the neck of justice for far too long, and they have gotten away with it for far too long. God is a just God. May He allow His justice to be served, by their own words, upon the corrupt and criminal elements within the rotten core of the Democrat-Facist-Socialist Party. Let the justice of the “Supreme Judge of the world” come raining down upon them all.



