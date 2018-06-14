WhatFinger
JW Inside Report: The Awan Bros/DNC IT Scandal Featuring Luke Rosiak

By —— Bio and Archives--June 14, 2018

In this edition of “JW Inside Report,” host Jerry Dunleavy joins Luke Rosiak, an investigative reporter for The Daily Caller’s to discuss the cybersecurity scandal involving multiple members of Congress, including Debbie Wasserman Shultz. A Democratic IT staffer named Imran Awan was arrested last July on charges of bank fraud. He was employed by Shultz and other congressional members. He is also a suspect in a cybersecurity investigation, having been banned from congressional networks in February. In addition, his relatives, also government IT employees, are currently being investigated for alleged involvement in defrauding the federal government as well as compromising sensitive information from congressional servers.



