JW Inside Report: The Awan Bros/DNC IT Scandal Featuring Luke Rosiak

In this edition of “JW Inside Report,” host Jerry Dunleavy joins Luke Rosiak, an investigative reporter for The Daily Caller’s to discuss the cybersecurity scandal involving multiple members of Congress, including Debbie Wasserman Shultz. A Democratic IT staffer named Imran Awan was arrested last July on charges of bank fraud. He was employed by Shultz and other congressional members. He is also a suspect in a cybersecurity investigation, having been banned from congressional networks in February. In addition, his relatives, also government IT employees, are currently being investigated for alleged involvement in defrauding the federal government as well as compromising sensitive information from congressional servers.





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Judicial Watch, Inc., a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law. Through its educational endeavors, Judicial Watch advocates high standards of ethics and morality in our nation’s public life and seeks to ensure that political and judicial officials do not abuse the powers entrusted to them by the American people. Judicial Watch fulfills its educational mission through litigation, investigations, and public outreach.