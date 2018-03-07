Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Sessions lowers the boom

Kamala Harris: Trying to force California to obey immigration law is ‘bullying’



Yesterday, Dan told about Libby Schaaf, Oakland CA’s Democrat mayor who decided to help criminals evade arrest and prosecution. By warning illegals of an impending ICE raid, Schaaf aided 800 illegals - including violent offenders - as they escaped the long arm of immigration law. Sadly, this was not surprising - nor was it anything new. It was just the latest in a long line of moves made by California liberals in pursuit of their open-borders fantasy. Tuesday afternoon, Schaaf issued a statement, saying: “Oakland is a city of immigrants. We will continue to exercise our legal right to exist as a sanctuary city. We will continue to inform all residents about their Constitutional rights, and we will continue to support California’s sanctuary status.”

...And now we know that not only is Schaaf’s decision being reviewed by the DOJ, but that her state is about to face a major federal lawsuit regarding its “sanctuary” status. From KTVU: The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections to people living in the U.S. illegally, the most aggressive move yet in its push to force so-called sanctuary cities and states to cooperate with immigration authorities. California officials remained characteristically defiant, vowing to defend their landmark legislation. Justice Department officials said Tuesday that a trio of state laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities are unconstitutional and have kept federal agents from doing their jobs. In other words, they’re trying to force California leftists to follow the law. That, as you might expect, is not going over well with west coast Dems. According to Kamala Harris - the young fresh face of the Democratic Party and their supposed 2020 flag bearer - the Golden State is being bullied.

Continued below... Trump and Sessions think they can bully California—but it won't work. https://t.co/xf85HpSOqe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 7, 2018 That’s right. Expecting a state to follow federal law is now “bullying.” AG Sessions: "Stop treating immigration agents differently of everybody else for the purpose of eviscerating border & immigration laws and advancing an open borders philosophy shared by only a few, the most radical extremists. Stop protecting lawbreakers." https://t.co/6zAQn3cpLR pic.twitter.com/kFOlKsmjga — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 7, 2018 If you’re a regular reader, you know I’m not a big fan of Sessions. I think he’s weirdly obsessed with all the wrong issues, while he seemingly sits back and lets the big stuff slide by. Here, however, he’s 100% correct. California is actively working to violate federal law in a blatant effort to undermine immigration initiatives and support illegal border crossers. They’ve placed the safety and well-being of illegals before that of American citizens, and they’ve refused to acknowledge their complicity in the resulting crimes. It’s long past time to crack down on this.

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.