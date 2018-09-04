Kavanaugh confirmation hearing-mania hits DC, and no one will be spared!

Brace yourself for a day of posturing blowhards, hollow platitudes, shameless hypocrisy, media outrage, and ridiculous protests. The Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing starts this morning at 9:30 AM EST. Day one will not feature any questions. Instead, you’ll be treated to a statement from Kavanaugh, followed by a litany of praise and grievances from both sides of the Senate Judiciary Committee. It is, without question, going to be some of the worst theater anyone has seen since “Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark” premiered on Broadway.

We’ve already seen a group of Democrat Congressmen engaged in “silent protest” before their totally impartial proceeding begins, and there was a gaggle of women engaged in Handmaid’s Tale cosplay greeting those who walked into the hearing room. Our media, as grotesque as ever, is slobbering all over the story, and Twitter has gone mad with accusations, recriminations, and takes so hot they could out-shine the sun.

Part of Kavanaugh’s opening statement has already been released online. It reads as follows:

“Over the past eight weeks, I have witnessed first-hand the Senate’s deep appreciation for the vital role of the American Judiciary. A good judge must be an umpire—a neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no litigant or policy…I don’t decide cases based on personal or policy preferences. I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge. I am not a pro-prosecution or pro-defense judge. I am a pro-law judge. …I have served with 17 other judges, each of them a colleague and a friend, on a court now led by our superb chief judge, Merrick Garland. If confirmed to the Court, I would be part of a Team of Nine, committed to deciding cases according to the Constitution and laws of the United States. I would always strive to be a team player on the Team of Nine.”

Feel free to watch the event unfold live and remember: This is only day one of a multi-day circus that will consume us ALL over the course of a week. …Then, Kavanaugh will be confirmed because Republicans have the votes and all of the hoopla is essentially meaningless.

Enjoy!





