Kavanaugh Hearing

As some pointed out, the Dems had already made up their minds long before the hearings began (back in July), which has nothing to do with Kavanaugh. It’s all about the ‘Resistance’. Anything related to Trump (which is everything in their minds) is to be resisted.

“Lock-step” is the expression to sum up the Dems’ loyalty to the agenda to stop Kavanaugh. ‘Witch hunt’ is the game, ‘what are you hiding?’ the constant, one size fits all mantra, one of the their battle cries, when the hidden (sometimes obvious) truth is ‘what are the Dem’s hiding’? Bless the likes of Senator Ted Cruz and a few other Republicans for standing up to them for the public record, pointing out what is really happening with the hearings.

And don’t get me going on the hypocrisy… inserting their distaste with Trump for things that their God, the Most Awesomely Wonderful Obama, exploited to a whole new level…

One shameful aspect of the Dems’ performance is even if all America bothered to watch the hearings, very few understand the topics and issues presented. The Dems understand that quite well and no doubt prepare their attacks with that in mind. It’s all about hoodwinking the body public with clever comments to present that which is debatable. The general public have no idea what is true or false. And the Dems know that. Hence, the blatant theater.

All designed to make Trump look bad for picking what they hope to determine is a man who isn’t worthy of the position on the Supreme Court. They say it’s their lack of confidence with Kavanaugh, but what they are saying is ‘stop Trump’ on any issue, any time, always!

And, continuing to insist that the proceedings be postponed via more time and documents they want, also has to do with attempting to stall or derail Kavanaugh’s confirmation before the Midterms. Again, with the mantra ‘what are you hiding’….

Though they haven’t yet gone after his family, this also appears on the part of some Dems to be a smear job on Kavanaugh. It’s right out of ‘Rules for Radicals’. The protesters, dressed in Handmaiden costumes, are doing their part to present the Dems’ dissension, attempting to do what is also in Saul Alinsky’s book: define, disrupt shut down with any and all means possible.

Hopefully Kavanaugh will have his time to push back against the character assassination on his entire professional life.