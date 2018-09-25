Kavanaugh letter to Grassley: I will not be intimidated into withdrawing

The last-minute second accuser was as predictable as the day is long because this is how these smear campaigns always work. Don’t be surprised if there’s a third accuser by Thursday – also with a vague, impossible-to-pin-down story that comes without evidence or corroboration but is solemnly believed by all Democrats because hey, women don’t ever lie.

Nor should he, obviously, but nominees for federal offices have withdrawn over less than what Kavanaugh’s facing right now.

“They debase our public discourse. But they are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination—if allowed to succeed—will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service,” Kavanaugh said in the letter to Grassley and Feinstein.

Kavanaugh sent a letter on Monday to Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) — the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, respectively — saying the accusations against him are “smears, pure and simple.”

Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he will “not be intimidated into withdrawing” from his Supreme Court nomination after a second woman came forward with a sexual misconduct allegation against him.

And Kavanaugh has made it known that if he’s going to be denied his seat on the Supreme Court, the Senate is going to have to go on record denying him based on these smears. He’s not going to bail them out and do it for them :

Kavanaugh clearly sees what’s going on here. It’s the same thing that was done to the boss in November 2011. You line up a bunch of storytellers and unveil them one at a time until the Chinese water torture takes down the target of the accusations. Democrats are expert at this.

Kavanaugh was already facing a sexual assault allegation from Christine Blasey Ford, who says that at a high school party in the early 1980s Kavanaugh pinned her down to a bed and tried to remove her clothing.

His letter to Grassley comes after The New Yorker reported that Senate Democrats are investigating a sexual misconduct allegation dating back to Kavanaugh’s freshman year at Yale University. Deborah Ramirez says Kavanaugh exposed himself in front of her during a dorm party at Yale. She told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh thrust his penis in her face, causing her to touch it without her consent when she pushed him away.

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed,” Kavanaugh continued.

Can we just say this? Democrats are despicable people. Not all of them, obviously, but it’s standard operating procedure for this party to engage in whatever nasty tactics they think they need – no matter how dishonest or slanderous – to keep people out of power who won’t serve their agenda.

These accusations wouldn’t even rise to the level of probable cause in a court of law, yet more than half the United States Senate is prepared to see this man’s entire reputation destroyed forever over them. And not only that, but the accusations obviously wouldn’t have been lodged in the first place if Kavanaugh hadn’t been nominated to the Supreme Court, because the only reason they exist is to give Democrats whatever tiny chance they still have to prevent a more conservative SCOTUS than the one we’ve had to date.

The fact that a man’s life is thrown into chaos in the process is mere collateral damage. They don’t care.

If this is revenge for Merrick Garland, it’s an abomination. No one smeared Merrick Garland personally or lodge false accusations against him. They simply didn’t confirm him. You can argue all you like about whether they should have, but no one besmirched the man’s good name in order to justify what was done.

Democrats didn’t have the votes to stop Kavanaugh, so they’ve chosen to destroy him personally, because power means that much to them. And the ability to use the judiciary as a faux legislature is the essential a part of their strategy, they simply cannot abide another Supreme Court Justice who won’t help them achieve it.



Brett Kavanaugh has no intention of giving into this. And he shouldn’t. Nor should a single Republican senator vote against his confirmation and reward this dirtiest of dirty tricks.