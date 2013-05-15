Satan's greatest trick has been to convince an entire civilization that he doesn't exist. His second greatest trick has been to convince civilization that killing their own children is not evil

Kermit Gosnell Filmmakers Featured at Pro-Life Gala



Abortion is the greatest genocide known in the history of humanity. While the war against the slaughter of the innocent continues to rage, the forces defending the lives of babies in the womb are slowly turning the tide in the favor of Natural Law. Like cornered animals, willing to do anything to defend their wicked predatory viciousness, the pro-abortion armies are launching unconscionable attacks from using law to force pro-life facilities to advertise abortion clinics (such as AB 775 in California which is being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court) to forcing taxpayers to pay for abortions for not only Americans, but for foreign-born persons who have entered the United States illegally (such as Oregon House Bill 3391 which was passed during the Summer of 2017).

The significance of having John Sullivan and Alfonzo Rachel ties back to the horrible serial murderer, Kermit Gosnell, now in prison for multiple life sentences as a result of a trial regarding his “House of Horrors” in Philadelphia. Gosnell had been performing abortions since before the emergence of Roe v. Wade in 1973. The horrifying story regarding Gosnell’s procedures (which included snipping the spine at the back of the neck of fully born, viable, infants was largely ignored by the mainstream media, because it did not fit their pro-abortion agenda. The movie is scheduled to be released in the Fall of 2018. John Sullivan is the Executive Producer of Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer. Alfonzo Rachel, our other speaker at the event, stars beside Dean Kane in the film, playing the part of Detective Stark. After Mr. Sullivan discussed his unlikely journey to become a part of the Gosnell film project, a trailer I have not been able to find on the internet, yet, was played for the audience. By the end of the brief encounter with the coming full-length theatrical film, there was not a dry eye in the house. Rather than talk much about the film, when Alfonzo Rachel took the stage he delivered a biblically based, and common-sense presentation about abortion. He discussed the horrible history of the practice, and the devastating reality of its “culture of death” in today’s society. He quoted statistics and scripture, and by the end of the talk, the attendees were all on their feet with a standing ovation.

Continued below... Rachel has always been an advocate against abortion, but when he truly had an opportunity to study its wickedness while researching for his role in “Gosnell,” it became a truly horrifying thing for him. The live auction that followed was lively, and the fundraising aspect of the event seemed to be going well, but as a board member of Birth Choice, I am aware that we always fall short of our much needed goals. Last year, our expenses slightly exceeded our revenue, largely as a result of unforeseen circumstances, and battling the pro-abortion agenda on multiple fronts. Nada Higuera, a local lawyer for Advocates for Faith and Freedom, rounded out the evening with a chilling story of a lifetime of sexual abuse by a “friend” of the family, and an abortion pushed by her parents in the hope of preserving their “honor” in the Muslim community. Higuera is now a Christian, and a warrior in the fight against abortion, recently winning a case that has ultimately been very influential on the U.S. Supreme Court case regarding California’s AB 775 (Reproductive FACT Act). Opportunity Drawings and other fundraising mechanisms were successful to a point, but the fight continues. While fundraisers are great, the biggest help comes from those who donate individually, especially when it comes to monthly giving. The fight, while it is a countrywide battle, is especially vicious in California where the Democrat Majority in Sacramento is doing all they can to encourage abortion, and shutdown any who oppose them. Birth Choice Centers, Inc. is but one cog in that machine. The war rages on. The warriors at Birth Choice fight on in resistance. Satan’s greatest trick has been to convince an entire civilization that he doesn’t exist. His second greatest trick has been to convince civilization that killing their own children is not evil (from Silenced Screams: Abortion in a Virtuous Society).

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Douglas V. Gibbs of Political Pistachio Conservative News and Commentary, has been featured on “Hannity” and “Fox and Friends” on Fox News Channel, and other television shows and networks. Doug is a Radio Host on KMET 1490-AM on Saturdays with his Constitution Radio program, as well as a longtime podcaster, conservative political activist, writer and commentator. Doug can be reached at douglasvgibbs [at] yahoo.com or constitutionspeaker [at] yahoo.com.