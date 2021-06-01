KT McFarland: Second COVID cover-up – China, we know about but was there another one in the US?

By Fox News ——Bio and Archives--June 28, 2021
The world rightfully wants to find out what really happened in Wuhan and how what should have been a run-of-the-mill virus set off a global pandemic. We probably never will, however, because of the Great Chinese Cover-up.
But is there another cover-up, hiding right here in plain sight in Washington? —More…
