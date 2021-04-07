Lapid-Bennett consensus buries Biden's renewed two-state solution bid

By David Singer ——Bio and Archives--July 19, 2021
The likelihood of President Biden being the American President finally overseeing an end to the 100 years old conflict between Arabs and Jews—promisingly advanced by President Trump’s Abraham Accords—was dashed this week when Israel’s Foreign Minister—and its next Prime Minister in 26 months’ time—Yair Lapid—told the EU Foreign Affairs Council:
“A future Palestinian state must be a democracy that seeks peace with Israel”
Israel’s current Prime Minister—Naftali Bennett—shares Lapid’s opinion:
“Self-determination also depends on democracy so that the people are able to determine what they want. Almost none of neighbours enjoy democracy and if they did they would cease to be.”
Bennett and Lapid’s consensus democracy-demand is also supported by two former American Presidents:
“A two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will only be achieved through an end to violence and terrorism, when the Palestinian people have a leadership acting decisively against terror and willing and able to build a practicing democracy based on tolerance and liberty, and through Israel’s readiness to do what is necessary for a democratic Palestinian state to be established”
“The following criteria are a predicate to the formation of a Palestinian State and must be determined to have occurred by the State of Israel and the United States, jointly, acting in good faith, after consultation with the Palestinian Authority:
- The Palestinians shall have ended all programs, including curricula and textbooks, that serve to incite or promote hatred or antagonism against its neighbours, or which compensate or incentivize criminal or violent activity.
The Obama-Biden administration—between 2009 and 2017—failed to achieve any two-state solution—the creation of a new Arab state between Jordan and Israel for the first time in recorded history—betraying Israel in the process on December 23, 2016 by failing to veto United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 as the Obama-Biden administration was vacating the White House.
That UN decision—inimical to Israel’s interest—was described by Lapid as:
“dangerous and unfair, and Israel will not accept it”
Biden’s latest support for a two-state solution expressed in his telephone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah on April 7, 2021—seems even further from being realised given Lapid’s four additional conditions for its creation—backed up by Bennett:
Bennet opposes any two-state solution – even one that is democratically-based:
“My option is that Palestinians have an ‘autonomy on steroids,’ and I’m open to ideas about how this materialises; it could be a confederation with Jordan, or local municipalities, or a central government.”
Biden’s renewed pursuit of the two-state solution—without stipulating there be a democratic outcome—is destined to end up in the garbage bin of history.
Author’s note: The cartoon — commissioned exclusively for this article — is by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones”- one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators — whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.
David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International—an organization calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at: jordanispalestine.blogspot.com