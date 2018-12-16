Lawns- Questionable for the Environment

American lawns occupy some 30 to 40 million acres of land. Lawnmowers to maintain them account for some 5 percent of the nation’s air pollution, probably more in urban areas. Each year more than 17 million gallons of fuel are spilled during the refilling of lawn and garden equipment, more than the oil that the Exxon Valdez spilled, reports Lakis Polycarpou. 1

Homeowners spend billions of dollars and typically use 10 times the amount of pesticide and fertilizers per acre on their lawns as farmers do on crops; the majority of these chemicals are wasted due to inappropriate timing and applications. These chemicals then runoff and become a major source of water pollution. Last but not least, 30 to 60 percent of urban fresh water is used on lawns. Most of this water is also wasted due to poor timing and applications. 1

Americans devote 70 hours annually to mowing lawns. And according to the EPA, we use 580 million gallons of gas each year in lawnmowers that emit as much pollution in one hour as 40 automobiles driving—accounting for roughly 10 to 19 percent of non-road gasoline emissions. Also, on the subject of mowing, 35,000 people, 4,800 of which are children are treated annually for mower-related injuries, resulting in 600 youth amputations. The Royal Statistical Society even awarded the International Statistic of the Year to the fact that nearly eight times more Americans are killed by lawnmowers than Islamic terrorists. The $47.8 billion to $82 billion we spend annually on overcutting and landscaping (FYI: we spend about $50 billion in foreign aid) effectively amounts to trying to kill the grass while offering it life support.2

Folks who write about grass refer to it as turfgrass, so from now on I’ll use this term. Turfgrasses, occupying 1.9 percent of the surface of the continental United States, is the single largest irrigated crop in the country. Conservatively, American lawns take up three times as much space as irrigated corn.3

All America’s farmland consumes 88.5 million acre feet of water a year. Lawns, with a fraction of the land, drink an estimated two-thirds as much. Most municipalities use 30-60 percent of drinkable water on lawns. California is special; in LA prior to the big drought, 70 percent of water loss came courtesy of lawns. 2

There’s even a novel about the lawn that ate Hollywood, which has been described as the most frightening Los Angeles disaster book every written.4