Disenfranchised

Lawsuit claims 100,000 non-citizens illegally registered to vote in PA



No one ever votes illegally. That’s the left’s mantra when it comes to voter ID. You don’t need it, because the problem it seeks to solve doesn’t really exist. There’s also no reason to purge voter rolls, audit polling places, or, really, do much of anything to ensure that our elections are on the up and up. Everything is running just perfectly, thank you very much. ...Except, as the Washington Times reports, that isn’t really the case.

More than 100,000 noncitizens are registered to vote in Pennsylvania alone, according to testimony submitted Monday in a lawsuit demanding the state come clean about the extent of its problems. The Public Interest Legal Foundation, which has identified similar noncitizen voting problems in studies of Virginia and New Jersey, said Pennsylvania officials have admitted noncitizens have been registering and voting in the state “for decades.” But, shocker, the state doesn’t want to hand over any information that would paint a realistic picture of how widespread the problem might be. “For months, Pennsylvania bureaucrats have concealed facts about noncitizens registering and voting — that ends today,” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said. He said Pennsylvania had already admitted to a “glitch” dating back to the 1990s that had allowed noncitizens applying to renew driver’s licenses to be offered the chance to register to vote. Mr. Adams said he now wants to find out how bad the problem is overall. The lawsuit aims to force the PA Department of State to open its books, something it seems woefully reluctant to do.

Pennsylvania officials wouldn’t respond to the lawsuit, nor to the 100,000 noncitizen number. “We’re not going to comment on anything related to litigation,” said Wanda Murren, director of communications and press at the Pennsylvania Department of State. The 100,000 number cited in the lawsuit comes from testimony given by Philadelphia Commissioner Al Schmidt, who revealed the glitch in the state motor vehicle bureau’s systems that prompted noncitizens to register to vote. For the record, I don’t care who these people voted for - and no one should. We hear “illegal voters” and instantly think they lean left, but that shouldn’t really matter. If they somehow tilted the scales in Trump’s favor and shafted Hillary, that’s an equally egregious crime - one that needs to be punished and corrected. It’s also entirely possible that these people are registered but didn’t vote at all. You’d assume that a portion of them did, but we won’t can’t be sure until PA officials are dragged kicking and screaming to some sort of transparency. Again, whether it happened or not, we need to be certain. Oh. Wait.

Continued below... While Pennsylvania refused PILF record requests, the group did manage to obtain data from some counties, and found several curious cases. One man, Felipe Rojas-Orta, canceled his registration last year, filing a handwritten note saying he was not a citizen. He had, however, registered as a Democrat and voted in three separate elections, including most recently 2016, the year of the presidential race. A woman had her registration canceled in 2006 as a noncitizen, yet re-registered to vote twice — and cast ballots in some elections. That woman, a registered Democrat, is still active in the system, the lawsuit says. Yet another woman voted in 2008 and 2012, had her registration canceled in 2014 because she wasn’t a citizen, then reregistered and voted in 2016, according to documents filed in court. She was registered as a Democrat. So, the question becomes, how widespread is this anecdotal problem? What percentage of those 100,000 illegal registrants end up casting ballots? ...And, even if it’s only happening in a few isolated cases, shouldn’t we be cracking down on it anyway? The integrity of the vote is what matters here, not outcome. If we can’t trust the election process (and without strict oversight, we can’t) what can we trust?

