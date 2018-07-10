Seething Liberal Rage Made Personal, Supreme Court

Left-wing meltdown: Kavanaugh will kill millions, implement sharia law, ban contraception, reduce wa



At the top of this page, you’ll see a picture of Cory Booker surrounded by “Stop Kavanaugh” signs. This image was posted on Twitter at roughly 9:13 PM last night. Considering the time of the announcement, this means one of two things:

Either, A: Someone has invented the worlds’ fastest printer and it’s located steps from the Supreme Court, or B: Like their outrage at Kavanaugh’s nomination, Dems manufactured the signs beforehand. Since B is the more likely option, that means there’s a huge, wasteful, pile of “Stop Hardiman,” “Stop Barrett,” and “Stop Kethledge” signs in a warehouse somewhere. To be sure, the freak out we’re witnessing today was planned well in advance. As I wrote yesterday, it didn’t really matter who got the nod, Democrats were going to lose their minds in exactly the same, predictable, way. The only thing that might have been different was a pronoun. Right on cue, the usual lefty suspects have taken to their blogs, TV shows, and Twitter feeds to let us know of our impending doom. Kavanaugh surely spells the end of America, and we should probably all invest in at-home bunkers to ride out the coming apocalypse. Yes, the fear mongering really is that unhinged. Here are just a few of our favorite examples…. We’ll start with Sally Kohn, who thinks the the Kavanaugh nom means you should live your life in fear. Her tweet reads like the tag ling of a B-movie horror flick. “Be scared. Very scared.”

Continued below... And why should you be so scared? Because Kavanaugh, like Thanos the mad Titan, is going to snap his fingers and wipe out millions of people. That’s right, we’re ALL GOING TO DIE! That’s the word from long time Clinton ally and potential future presidential candidate, Terry McAuliffe: Tim Kaine, who speaks Spanish, had some of the same concerns. He was fretting, in English, that Kavanaugh would upend civil rights, annihilate women’s freedom, and destroy the already-destroyed ACA. This probably would have been more effective in Spanish, a language Tim Kaine speaks…

In fact, the impending (mythical) decimation of women’s rights was a major talking point for a lot of fear-mongering lefties. Here’s NARAL President, Ilyse Hogue:

…And Cory Booker – whose totally impromptu protest we mentioned above: …And the DailyBeast:

Continued below... And finally, a spin around hysterical left-wing Twitter wouldn’t be complete without an appearance by the Hollywood brain trust. They’re losing what’s left of their minds in multiple countries this morning, but perhaps none have gone so far over the edge as actor and liberal loon Ron Pearlman. He’s under the impression that Brett Kavanaugh – a very Catholic family man – is going to enslave women and implement “medieval values and shariah law.” Yes, really: So, do yourselves a favor. Hide under your beds, don’t answer the phone, and for god’s sake don’t go outside. Fire and brimstone shall soon rain down from the skies as the wrath of Brett Kavanaugh falls upon us all. Repent! The end is nigh!

