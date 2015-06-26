Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

It is time for Christians to be salt as God commanded -- making a difference; adding godly savor to our culture. That truly is a beautiful thing.

Leftism and Degeneracy: A Beautiful Thing



Please forgive me for using this crude, but appropriate saying, “Don’t urinate on my head and tell me it is raining.” Leftists urinate lies, deceit, perversion, immorality and sin on our heads while telling us it’s golden nectar of beauty, love and compassion. In a nutshell, Leftists are using government to make weird and freaky declared mainstream, while trampling traditional principles and values underfoot—declared hateful, intolerant and laughable. For example: Everyday people think a movie in which an amphibian injects its sperm into a human is gross. And yet, Hollywood deems it a beautiful love story, awarding, “The Shape of Water”, Best Picture of the Year. We commoners are too unsophisticated to appreciate the beauty of a woman copulating with a fish.

Back in 2015, Tom DeLay exposed an Obama DOJ memo spelling out 12 perversions it wanted to legalize, including pedophilia and bestiality. So don’t call me crazy for saying the movie, “The Shape of Water” is Leftists’ step one in warming people up to legalizing bestiality. When 5 out of 9 SCOTUS justices basically said screw the Constitution to incorporate a redefinition of marriage into the law of the land, here is what Justice Thomas said in rebuke. “Our Constitution — like the Declaration of Independence before it — was predicated on a simple truth: One’s liberty, not to mention one’s dignity, was something to be shielded from — not provided by — the State. Today’s decision casts that truth aside.” Meanwhile, Obama lit up the White House in rainbow colors and tweeted, #Love Wins! Leftists celebrated the unconstitutional ruling calling it a beautiful thing. We dare not mention the unnaturalness of using an exit as an entrance. It’s a beautiful thing. I was rebuked for posting photos from Gay Pride parades in my column. We’re told their lifestyle is beautiful, the new normal. So why not show pictures of the beautiful things going on in Gay Pride parades; naked men performing mock sodomy in the streets; people in giant penis and vagina costumes; men and women dressed in BDSM nun outfits? If homosexuals want to be thought of as normal, why not dress like the mainstream in their parades rather than outfits promoting extreme deviancy and blasphemy? Google “gay pride parade”.

Continued below... Leftists demand that we stop saying, “Merry Christmas”, teachers must stop addressing students as “boys and girls” and stop saying you’re proud to be an American—all in the name of inclusion; a beautiful thing. Most recently, Leftists forbid us saying, “God bless you”, claiming it is insensitive and intolerant. I disagreed with a well-intentioned minister on TV who said Christians should not respond angrily, saying we will not buy your coffee if you don’t say Merry Christmas. Leftist businesses are cramming their anti-god agenda down our throats. What is wrong with us expressing our disapproval with our dollars?

Righteous anger is an act of love. Jesus expressed anger at evil. Decades of passivity has allowed Leftists to indoctrinate our kids and transform our culture. Who would think Leftists would boldly promote lesbianism in Disney’s new animated family movie, “Frozen 2”; calling it a beautiful thing. It is time for Christians to be salt as God commanded—making a difference; adding godly savor to our culture. That truly is a beautiful thing.

Lloyd Marcus is the songwriter and vocalist of the American Tea Party Anthem. He currently serves as president of NAACPC (National Association for the Advancement of Conservative People of Color). Visit his website at LloydMarcus.com