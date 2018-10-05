Leland Ingham Keyser says ex-FBI agent pressured her to change story, back Ford’s accusations

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--October 5, 2018
Does this surprise anyone?
Leland Ingham Keyser is the friend of Christine Blasey Ford who has said publicly that she “believes” Ford’s story about being sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh, but has repeated consistently under questioning that she can’t corroborate it and has no memory of any such event, or even of the party at which it supposedly took place.
Keyser has been Democrats’ biggest problem in this whole thing, not because she is unsympathetic but because she is not willing to lie and claim she remembers something she doesn’t remember. Ford specifically mentioned Keyser as the only other female present at the supposed event, and both confirm that they have been lifelong friends. If Keyser had corroborated Ford’s story to any significant degree, it might have been enough to scare weak senators like Flake, Collins and Murkowski into voting no.
But she could not do that without making up memories she does not have, and to those determined to destroy Brett Kavanaugh at all costs, that will not do:
A friend of Christine Blasey Ford told FBI investigators that she felt pressured to clarify her original statement regarding an alleged sexual assault involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Ford identified Leland Ingham Keyser, a former classmate, as having attended a house party Maryland in the early 1980s, in which she accused Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed, attempting to remove her clothes and putting his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.
Keyser originally said in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 23 she “does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present.” After Kavanaugh and Ford testified in front of the committee last week, Keyser wrote a letter to the committee dated Sept. 29 that said she did not refute Ford’s claims, but “is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” according to CNN.
Keyser told the investigators that she was — as the Journal notes — urged to clarify her statement by Monica McLean, a former FBI agent and friend of Ford’s, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
McLean’s lawyer denied his client tried to influence Keyser to change her account, calling it “absolutely false.”
If it’s absolutely false then why did Keyser tell FBI investigators it had happened? I thought we always believed women.
One theory going around is that Keyser was warned her answers to questions were being used by Republicans to vindicate Kavanaugh, and that she might want to think of a different way of answering so that would not happen.
Kudos to Keyser for not giving in to any such temptation. The truth is the truth. Who is using it for what purpose is irrelevant. If you don’t remember something then you don’t remember it – quite possibly because it never happened.
But this is a perfect encapsulation of what this whole thing is really all about it. The objective is not to get the real truth. It’s to get a version of events that screws Republicans and screws Brett Kavanaugh. If what actually happened doesn’t achieve that objective, then don’t say what really happened. Say something else.
Note to Senators Flake, Collins and Murkowski: If you don’t vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, you legitimize those pressuring Leland Ingham Keyser to lie. Don’t do that.
