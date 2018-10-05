Leland Ingham Keyser says ex-FBI agent pressured her to change story, back Ford’s accusations

Leland Ingham Keyser is the friend of Christine Blasey Ford who has said publicly that she “believes” Ford’s story about being sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh, but has repeated consistently under questioning that she can’t corroborate it and has no memory of any such event, or even of the party at which it supposedly took place.

Keyser has been Democrats’ biggest problem in this whole thing

Keyser has been Democrats’ biggest problem in this whole thing, not because she is unsympathetic but because she is not willing to lie and claim she remembers something she doesn’t remember. Ford specifically mentioned Keyser as the only other female present at the supposed event, and both confirm that they have been lifelong friends. If Keyser had corroborated Ford’s story to any significant degree, it might have been enough to scare weak senators like Flake, Collins and Murkowski into voting no.

But she could not do that without making up memories she does not have, and to those determined to destroy Brett Kavanaugh at all costs, that will not do: