Liberal brain trust: How Dare Brett Kavanaugh get so angry about these baseless rape accusations!

I would imagine that, if you’re an innocent man accused of running a gang-rape ring, you’d be a little peeved. If the people accusing you dragged you onto national television and demanded that you beg to be the subject of an FBI investigation, you’d more than likely get angry. If those same people ignored the fact that there’s not a shred of evidence that you’d ever done anything wrong and proceeded to destroy your name, your family, and your career in the most egregious act of character assassination the country has ever seen …well, you’d be goddamn furious.
I’ll be completely honest. I was furious watching the hearings yesterday. I have no idea how Brett Kavanaugh was able to keep his cool as well as he did. It’s something I doubt I would have been able to do. More than likely, I would have hit the trash that is Dianne Feinstein and Dick Durbin with some obscene hand gestures and choice expletives.
Yes, I know. That’s exactly what they want, and I’d be playing right into their hands. Still, I doubt I would have gotten through that hearing with even a tenth of the composure that the nominee displayed.
Kavanaugh’s rage is 100% justified. The Democrats on the Judiciary Committee and his accusers know full well they have nothing – nothing at all – of substance him. They don’t care. They are completely and totally willing to decimate an innocent man if it means furthering their agenda.
Despite the fact that his anger is completely understandable, progressives have adopted a new talking point today. Kavanaugh’s “demeanor” supposedly speaks to him being a violent drunk – an out of control Irish Catholic alcoholic who’s ready to attack at the slightest provocation. A man like that, they claim, should be nowhere near our government, let alone the highest court in the land.
HOW DARE BRETT KAVANAUGH NOT SHUT UP AND AGREE WITH THOSE WHO ARE BASELESSLY ACCUSING HIM OF BEING A SERIAL RAPIST….???
Sorry lefties, we’ve learned our lesson. Brett Kavanaugh’s anger – his righteous indignation and his refusal to go along with your disgusting, craven, assault – isn’t something for which we’re going to fault him.
We like that he’s willing to fight back. It’s good that he’s not going to wander away with his tail between his legs.
Republicans, confirm this man immediately. This is what you’re fighting:
The rage Judge Kavanaugh displayed, apart from its bearing on his judicial temperament, exposed the dark side of a guy who seemed fully capable of getting sloshed, doing exactly what Dr. Ford described, laughing as he did it, and barely remembering the next day what he had done.
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 27, 2018
Kavanaugh is an Irish Catholic w a drinking problem. I know his type well! I grew up w ppl just like him!
— Jane Gregg (@JaneGummyof3) September 28, 2018
It wasn’t just Dr. Ford’s testimony that was triggering yesterday, but in Kavanaugh’s demeanor and rage, I saw nearly every man who has ever laid a hand on me – that specific kind of rage that appears when an entitled but insecure man runs out of ways to control you.
— Emma Beals (@ejbeals) September 28, 2018
“Unhinged… angry… unrestrained… That’s not someone who looks like a centrist jurist to me,” says @SymoneDSanders, reacting to Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony today https://t.co/3MgiUC5v3M pic.twitter.com/wz4m0CAq5z
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 28, 2018
Kavanaugh’s hearing was a celebration of male anger ― the power of anger to bring men together, to reinforce their certainty about what is owed to them as men and, of course, to sweep women’s anger and pain to the side. https://t.co/BUvZ1f6NH9
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 28, 2018
Folks, we are all getting a taste of the aggression that emerged when Kavanaugh got drunk, and it ain’t pretty. His demeanor is not rebutting the allegations–if anything, it is validating them. pic.twitter.com/rgkVc0qTDq
— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) September 27, 2018
Going into this hearing, one thing Kavanaugh had going for him was his reserved demeanor, which was inconsistent with the image of him assaulting someone. When he unleashed an angry, emotional attack, Kavanaugh gave the Senators a glimpse of what he’s like when he’s angry.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 27, 2018
If Brett Kavanaugh can be this angry on national TV, imagine what he’s like when he gets inebriated.#KavanaughHearings https://t.co/jqszfqb8Fq
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 27, 2018
Feinstein on Kavanaugh’s demeanor: “I have never seen someone who wanted to be elevated to the highest court in our country behave in that manner.”
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 28, 2018
