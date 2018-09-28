Liberal brain trust: How Dare Brett Kavanaugh get so angry about these baseless rape accusations!

I would imagine that, if you’re an innocent man accused of running a gang-rape ring, you’d be a little peeved. If the people accusing you dragged you onto national television and demanded that you beg to be the subject of an FBI investigation, you’d more than likely get angry. If those same people ignored the fact that there’s not a shred of evidence that you’d ever done anything wrong and proceeded to destroy your name, your family, and your career in the most egregious act of character assassination the country has ever seen …well, you’d be goddamn furious.

I’ll be completely honest. I was furious watching the hearings yesterday. I have no idea how Brett Kavanaugh was able to keep his cool as well as he did. It’s something I doubt I would have been able to do. More than likely, I would have hit the trash that is Dianne Feinstein and Dick Durbin with some obscene hand gestures and choice expletives.

Yes, I know. That’s exactly what they want, and I’d be playing right into their hands. Still, I doubt I would have gotten through that hearing with even a tenth of the composure that the nominee displayed.

Kavanaugh’s rage is 100% justified. The Democrats on the Judiciary Committee and his accusers know full well they have nothing – nothing at all – of substance him. They don’t care. They are completely and totally willing to decimate an innocent man if it means furthering their agenda.

Despite the fact that his anger is completely understandable, progressives have adopted a new talking point today. Kavanaugh’s “demeanor” supposedly speaks to him being a violent drunk – an out of control Irish Catholic alcoholic who’s ready to attack at the slightest provocation. A man like that, they claim, should be nowhere near our government, let alone the highest court in the land.

HOW DARE BRETT KAVANAUGH NOT SHUT UP AND AGREE WITH THOSE WHO ARE BASELESSLY ACCUSING HIM OF BEING A SERIAL RAPIST….???