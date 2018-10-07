As far as liberal emotionalism is concerned, America is illegitimate unless they, leftists, are in charge

Liberals emulate Iran: Guilt by Accusation, Sentenced to Execution



Day by day, the concept of fairmindedness is being drowned out by surging self-righteousness. The democrat driven kangaroo court that tried to condemn Brett Kavanaugh on the uncorroborated testimony of a woman, who has since been credibly tied to FBI deep state assets, was enough to give pause in assessing the veracity of her charges. At least it was to senators who hadn’t fully succumbed to the minority party’s coercion and sanctimonious chest-thumping. They didn’t buy the guilt by accusation.

Liberalism is now emotionalism and it’s become the basis for governance, exactly as it is in a theocracy like Iran The confirmation proceedings became a sideshow conducted by a cast of unbelievable characters (literally, individuals whose words could not be believed), slandering, deriding and threatening the nominee. Democrat senators, whose own professional histories were littered with scandal (promotion through lies, illicit affairs and consorting with the enemy) ignored impartiality to press their liberal agenda of women’s rights, which to them consists of abortion. All they needed to convict was an outrageous accusation. In the eyes of the left, that’s enough to ruin anyone’s life, such as what occurred to Brian Banks who was wrongly accused of rape and exonerated after years in prison. A “silent” film was just released telling his tale. Originally, liberalism was the ability to listen to all sides of a story, weighing the merits of each before judging, but the display by senators and protesters demonstrated the opposite. Long since has liberal thought been replaced by self-interested emotionalism making the two—liberalism and emotionalism—interchangeable, just as critical thinking has been redefined as collective thinking and logic supplanted by base feelings. What America and the world saw was the proliferation of preconception pushed to the edge of dementia. In reality, that’s the trend of thought(less) generations trained to feel their way through life rather than approaching decisions with rational judgment. To reiterate: liberalism is now emotionalism and it’s become the basis for governance, exactly as it is in a theocracy like Iran and other sharia regimes.

Rejecting the exceptionalism of America’s founding documents has been instituted in schools for multiple decades now Rejecting the exceptionalism of America’s founding documents has been instituted in schools for multiple decades now. Educators trained by collectivist teacher unions (going all the way back to the 1857 call to form a national teachers’ association) have turned their backs on free speech in favor of “educated” speech, which currently excludes opinions other than what’s being forced on society as the new norm. Among the censored speech is anything that criticizes self-mutilation (medical gender swapping), murder (abortion), protected religions (islam), anti-white rhetoric (racism), etc. All the preceding is meant to supersede individual rights with minority mob rule. Just as in Iran, other sharia controlled social orders (Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, etc.) and communist states (China, Venezuela, Cuba for starters), control is placed in the hands of a few who know what’s good for others and do everything in their power to institute and preserve that power. Ironically, it is pure emotionalism that underlies the anti-social behaviors of the democrat/socialist/islamists who scream at the top of their lungs that their opponents are the ones who are unreasonable. American liberalism/emotionalism now mandates as acceptable rioting, violence, death threats and executions for dissenters. Leftists like those who confronted senators in elevators at the Capitol during the Kavanaugh hearings (and the special ed teacher who advocated his assassination) are in agreement with torture, imprisonment, hangings and beheadings that sharia and communist regimes regularly inflict on Christians and other nonconformists.

Continued below... Lip service about civility Essentially, liberals in America are cheerleaders for executions like Iran carried out against a Kurdish child bride accused of a crime and forced to confess under torture. They rally behind immigrant muslims who beat, rape, rob, cripple and kill native citizens who don’t grovel and move aside for the newcomer who refuses to assimilate. For all the lip service about civility (à la Hillary Clinton), liberals look askance at and actually encourage their mindless minions to chase conservatives from restaurants, attack cars in intersections (Portland, OR) and throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement. As far as liberal emotionalism is concerned, America is illegitimate unless they, leftists, are in charge, just as in all other communist, fascist and sharia theocracies. Theocracy is the proper description because each reigns according to one belief system that is essentially a religion—theirs.







Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Former newspaper publisher, A. Dru Kristenev, grew up in the publishing industry working every angle of a paper, from ad composition and sales, to personnel management, copy writing, and overseeing all editorial content. During her tenure as a news professional, Kristenev traveled internationally as both a representative of the paper and non-profit organizations.

Since 2007, Kristenev has authored four fact-filled political suspense novels, the Baron Series, and two non-fiction books, all available on Amazon.

ChangingWind (changingwind.org) is a solutions-centered Christian ministry.

Donate Here