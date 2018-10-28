Liberals: “The Axis of Ignorance”

What do they propose that they claim would be beneficial to the citizens of our country? As usual, they propose “free this” and “free that”, hoping that the average American voter will vote for them because they want something for nothing. Some might fall for this ploy, but I don’t think the vast majority of citizens want a “handout”, they really would like to have a “hand up” instead.

Have your listened to the rhetoric of today’s liberal politicians running for office? Can you discern anything positive they are presenting other than personal invective against President Trump, the Republicans and giving out more “free stuff”? How do those attacks on the president make the average American’s life better other than to create more animosity among both the Democrats and Republicans?

Two of the most outrageous proposals offered by the liberals, headed by the Bernie Sander and the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez followers, are a government guaranteed wage for the unemployed ($15 per hour), and free college tuition for all who cannot afford a college education.

No mention is made, by these spenders, of how other people’s money from the federal treasury would solve our poverty problem. To them, it is the thought or good intentions that should be considered and not the practicality of being fiscally responsible. Remember the phrase, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions”, certainly applies to them. In addition, some of these left-wing candidates (a/k/a Democrat Socialists) are proposing Medicare for all, a total government takeover of our health care system. If they get control of the government and institute these proposals, it is estimated, that in 10 years, they would add $40 trillion to our national debt. It would be non-sustainable, to say the least. They are banking on the voting public being ignorant of basic economics, as many supporters of these socialist principles, mainly the age group called the Millennials (ages 18 to 35), who have been indoctrinated in socialism by our left-leaning education system, taught by their public school teachers and their radical professors (it is estimated that 90% of our educators espouse liberalism (a/k/a Socialism).

Our country, a “democratic republic”, was set up by our founding fathers under the economic philosophy of “free enterprise capitalism”. It has worked amazingly well over the past 230 years – we are considered the most prosperous country in the world, the envy of most all countries and the people of the world. That’s why we have so many people clamoring to immigrate to our country – either legally or illegally, which, in turn, has caused a major problem for our country.

We are a most generous country, spreading our wealth all over the planet, but in many cases it has caused major problems which the present administration is trying to curtail as it administers its domestic and foreign aid programs. The liberal philosophy of dispensing out tax money, both locally and abroad, in the name of “compassion”, is like throwing money into the air, as much of the money is wasted or stolen.