Liberals Try to Break a Mentally Tough and Focused Trump

Although President Trump is currently fulfilling one campaign promise after another, turning the economy around and making significant advancements on the international stage in North Korea, Israel and Iran you would never know it if you followed the mainstream media. The evidence that the United States is without significant and legitimate media outlets whose job it is to report the news is abundant. But it is much more severe than just not getting accurate news. What America is facing and what this country is in the midst of is a non-violent attempt to overthrow a legally elected President and what passes for the media is, in fact, a leftist propaganda organization charged with undermining the government and dividing the population along racial lines. In short, the American “media” has decided to take an active role in unseating the President of The United States.

While Trump was busy bringing down the unemployment rate to record lows, CNN was focusing on the credibility of a prostitute who allegedly accepted hush money so she wouldn’t speak to the media. As Trump prepared to enter a meeting with North Korea after the successful release of three hostages, CNN was busy covering Mueller’s never-ending, unethical and disgraceful investigation into Russian collusion. The fake news coverage on Trump has become so outrageously biased that entire news segments are sometimes dedicated, not on anything Trump did, but on hypotheticals. As an example, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to hear CNN or MSNBC start a roundtable conversation on the possibility of Trump being born in Moscow or that he might own several slaves at his business in Florida. Pure baseless speculation allowed to pass as news on the part of the corrupt media where nothing is too outrageous or out-of-bounds if it intends to topple Trump.

Americans are fools according to leftist politicians. Think of the immense amount of time and financial resources that went into investigating Benghazi, the IRS scandal, Fast and Furious and Hillary’s private server. Understand that these blatantly illegal and unConstitutional crimes cost the lives of at least five Americans including a United States Ambassador and a U.S. Border Patrol agent. They stole the Constitutional rights of many United States citizens, put millions of military personnel at risk and forever tarnished the reputation of the Department of Justice and the F.B.I., and not a single person was held accountable for any of it. Investigations with no clear outcome or conclusions are like watching a magic show with no magic. Just a bunch of anticipation and a lot of wand waving but no rabbit ever comes out of the hat. On the other hand, Trump is under what appears to be a permanent Russian collusion investigation and faces the threat of impeachment regardless of the progress he has made.

The constant and unparalleled barrage of negative press coordinated against Trump has its foundation deep under the muck and slime of the swamp which is comprised of elected criminals in a cartel known as Congress and buttressed by an out-of-control, venom-spewing and politically active media. And through it all, even with the formidable domestic forces of evil coming at him from every conceivable angle, Trump has managed to continue to stay focused on the needs of the country. Part of Trump’s successful arsenal resides in his willingness to speak directly to the American people regarding his candid assessment of motivations, hypocrisy and the nature of what is coming at him.

It is no longer an option to stay quietly in the corner as the country gets torn apart internally. It may seem unimaginable that the media we trusted as children to inform us is now deliberately and methodically working to change our Constitutional Republic into a socialist hell that has always failed and has always led to the slaughter of the innocent.