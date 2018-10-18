Limbaugh warns against the radical left on 'Hannity'

By Fox News —— Bio and Archives--October 19, 2018
In an exclusive, hour-long interview with Sean Hannity, EIB radio host, author and conservative analyst Rush Limbaugh gave his take on numerous pressing issues facing America—including the state of the Democratic Party.
Limbaugh said that many in the Democratic Party and the far-left do not want America to retain its status as a world superpower.—More…
