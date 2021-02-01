Happy Birthday President Lincoln!

Lincoln is Still Being Victimized by Hatred and Intolerance

Today is Abraham Lincoln’s birthday; yet like saying ‘Merry Christmas’ in the intolerant Leftist enclaves of California, saying ‘Happy Birthday’ to the Great Emancipator could prove hazardous to one’s health in San Francisco. The realms of human hatred and intolerance often knows no bounds when unchecked by common reason or logic. However, hatred is like an illness, like an infectious disease that not only eats away one’s heart, but also eats away one’s mental capacity for proper rationalization. Lincoln faced ravid hatred from Democrats in his day as trusted “leaders” in the United States committed treason against the nation. It is also happening in this day. The hatred in contemporary Democrats has eaten away their humanity and any serious capability to reason well. Simply notice what is currently happening with the hate driven Democrat controlled, kangaroo court type charade of “impeachment.”

Lincoln still suffers from haters, even in this day Lincoln still suffers from haters, even in this day. It was not enough to insult him, to commit treason against him while president, and to orchestrate his assassination, the Democrats still want to eviscerate his legacy. If there is a parallel to the hatred in his day to the hatred the current crop of Democrats exhibit in the impeachment debacle, the link is the corruption of one’s humanity and reason due to the disease of hatred. Yet, the scheming of the haters has no bounds - like the senseless destruction of statues or works art dedicated to people who left a footprint in the history of the nation. The cancel culture of intolerance demands a “cleansing hatred” to rid people of any memory of such historical figures long after the ones who preceded us are dead and gone. This is the essence of the recent decision of the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education to remove the names of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Paul Revere, even Dianne Feinstein from 44 San Francisco public schools. In late January, the San Francisco Unified School District Board voted 6-1 to commit to such idiocy of removing the historical names from the 44 targeted schools. The targeted historical figures have been judged by the Jacobin-like “Committee of Public Safety,” which initiated the “Reign of Terror” during the French Revolution. The crime? The sanctimonious School Board has condemned these historical figures because they “significantly diminished the opportunities of those amongst us to the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The move represents a clear anarchist or Communist tactic which has no resemblance to our nation’s first principles that it sickens the heart to know that such people are in charge of the schools where children and young people are expected to learn facts and the truth about our nation’s history. If these “leaders” do not even know correctly the history of our nation, how can they be trusted teaching the kids? The answer here is that this move does not reflect an understanding of true history of the United States. Such sick, hate-filled people in charge of any school system in the nation should not be trusted with the education of the young people. It is very hard to believe that parents would entrust the education of their children to haters and ideologically motivated seemingly intent on eradicating the true history of our country as well as assassinating the character or legacy of prominent people who shed sweat, tears, and even blood for the sake of the building of this nation.

Abraham Lincoln gave his life for a cause that was much greater than himself Abraham Lincoln gave his life for a cause that was much greater than himself. How do such people zero in on only one incident of his life to determine that was what can totally define the man? This is clearly an attempt to assassinate Lincoln all over again by the ignorant Leftists on the San Francisco Unified School District Board. In his day, Lincoln had to deal with the propaganda of the Southern Democrats which portrayed the African Slaves as less than human - even non-human. It was quite successful for the most part. The propagandists of the Democrat Party, which was founded by slave-owning Andrew Jackson, successfully convinced the people of the day that slaves were not human, and thus only could be determined to be property, like a farm animal. Who saw through such propaganda? Abraham Lincoln. It is unlikely that the ignorant board members of the San Francisco Unified School District Board understand the effect of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation due to the perpetuated ignorance that it had any effect. It had three significant effects in his time. However, Lincoln’s Executive Order seemed an impotent ultimatum from a president with virtually no authority over the slave empire of the South. The white southern aristocracy would not be deterred by what appeared from Lincoln as idle threats. The Confederates had such pervasive authority, and fought to eliminate forever any federal interference in their “rights” — their lawful rights to own what they deemed as legitimate property to be fully protected by the U.S. Constitution. But, the premise was rooted in the propaganda that slaves were not human. Lincoln’s proclamation challenged this premise. Actually, the net effect of Lincoln’s proclaiming the emancipation of the slaves was to return the nation to the original foundation established under the U.S. Declaration of Independence: all men being equal under the law, and all people being able to enjoy unalienable rights as citizens derived from God. Lincoln addressed this long before his Emancipation Proclamation, in June of 1857, just after the U.S. Supreme Court passed the Dred Scott Decision: Chief Justice Taney, in his opinion in the Dred Scott case, admits that the language of the Declaration of Independence is broad enough to include the whole human family, but he and Judge (Stephen) Douglas argue that the authors of that instrument did not intend to include negroes. I think the authors of that incredible instrument intended to include all men, but they did not intend to declare men equal in all respects. [but] …equal in certain ‘inalienable rights among which are life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.’ This they said, and this they meant.

How many modern-day Abraham Lincolns will arise in defense of this nation today? There is that phrase that the San Francisco Unified School District Board used to defend their justification for removing the names of great Americans from the 44 schools in the San Francisco School District. It is unlikely that the ignorant board members of the San Francisco School Board have little concept of the true meaning of the words embedded in the Declaration of Independence. If they are Marxists, or sympathizers of Marxist ideology, or simply sycophants, it will matter not. It is just their way of using words as propaganda. Ironically, just like the old, entrenched white southern aristocracy had no respect for ideals in the Declaration of Independence, neither do the intolerant haters of today: Leftists, Marxists, and Communists who get elected to positions on local school boards. Fortunately, for the United States of America Abraham Lincoln stepped forward and stood up to challenge the tyrants of his time. Lincoln’s determination and sheer grit were part of his character that helped to hold on to the Union. The war threatened to destroy the deeply rooted values and the very foundation of the American heritage. In our time, the civil, Civil War that is raging across America, is one designed to rip those values and those ideals from the citizens. Our Civil War is far from over, in fact, it may only be beginning. The question remains: How many modern-day Abraham Lincolns will arise in defense of this nation today? In such a time as this, true patriots must arise to stand up for our history, for our values, and for an Indivisible Republic—One Nation Under God. Happy Birthday President Lincoln!



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS