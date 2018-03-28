Lindsey Graham: Every single Democrat should be asked if they support the elimination of the 2nd Ame

For once in their miserable lives these people need to be forced to own their positions

We never thought this day would come. Pigs are flying. The cows came home. It’s a blue moon. Hell has frozen over. Hear this and hear it clearly, because you may never hear it again: Lindsey Graham is absolutely, unarguably, 100% right about something. John McCain’s conjoined twin got in front of a camera for the first time in, I don’t know ...fifteen minutes, and called on every congressional Democrat to answer one simple question. “Do you support former Justice Stevens in repealing the Second Amendment?” I think every Democrat Member of Congress should be asked — Do you support former Justice Stevens in repealing the #SecondAmendment? pic.twitter.com/dfRscjll6G — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 28, 2018

For once in their miserable lives these people need to be forced to own their positions As I said above, Graham is absolutely correct. Get every sitting Democrat in front of a camera - particularly those who are up for re-election - and demand that they make their position clear. This is a binary choice, so you can hold their feet to a very specific fire. Either you want to repeal the right to bear arms, or you don’t. Leave them no wiggle room. Most of them will lie and say “no.” It doesn’t matter. Those that admit their true intentions will be writing their opponents’ campaign ads. Those that refuse to tell the truth will have to live down their own statements later. Get them on record and use it against them - at every possible opportunity. We don’t say this very often. ...In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever said it. But, “bravo Senator Graham” and “well done.” This is right on point. For once in their miserable lives these people need to be forced to own their positions.

