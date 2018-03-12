Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Make sure your favorite ballplayer isn't a left-wing pansy

LIVE VIDEO: Trump welcomes Houston Astros to the White House . . . will there be any boycotters?



I still feel the same way about the 2017 World Series as I did when it was going on: I was rooting for the Dodgers because they’re my favorite National League team, and my favorite non-Tigers team, but how could I not want Justin Verlander to win? Then again, a good friend of mine said screw Verlander. If he wasn’t going to win it as a Tiger, why wish him well?

She’s a Democrat. Figures. I also feel the same way I always have about these White House visits. They’re stupid and pointless, and since Trump has been president they’ve merely given left-wing athletes - like Chris Long, or the entire Golden State Warriors team - an opportunity to preen for an adoring media by boycotting. But if you want see some athletes who still respect the office of the presidency, regardless of how they feel about the occupant (and in most cases I have no idea one way or the other), here you go: President Trump Hosts the 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros





