Lloyd Marcus’ Stunningly Moving July 4th Gift to America

By Lloyd Marcus —— Bio and Archives--July 4, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
“My fellow Americans my heart goes out for our country. We have fallen away from biblical principles and values which have made America the shining city on a hill. During your July4th Independence Day celebration, between eating burgers and hot-dogs, please gather your family to enjoy this new 4 minute music video reminding us of who we are as Americans. Happy Independence Day! Thanks and God Bless.” Lloyd Marcus
Lloyd Marcus is the songwriter and vocalist of the American Tea Party Anthem. He currently serves as president of NAACPC (National Association for the Advancement of Conservative People of Color). Visit his website at LloydMarcus.com