MAJOR Biden Corruption Update, New Fauci Emails on China/COVID19, Wray-FBI Coverup

• Judicial Watch Sues for McCabe/Strzok/Page FBI Text Messages • Fauci Emails Show His Approval of China’s Initial Response to Coronavirus • Judicial Watch Seeks Bodycam Footage in Fatal Police Shooting • VA Targeted 78-Year-Old Veteran Trying to Hold it Accountable • Seventy Percent of Jailed Illegal Aliens Convicted of Other Crimes

Judicial Watch, Inc., a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law. Through its educational endeavors, Judicial Watch advocates high standards of ethics and morality in our nation’s public life and seeks to ensure that political and judicial officials do not abuse the powers entrusted to them by the American people. Judicial Watch fulfills its educational mission through litigation, investigations, and public outreach.