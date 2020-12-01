Mark Levin warns of ‘constitutional crisis’ unless SCOTUS addresses Pa. election debacle

By Washington Times —— Bio and Archives--December 11, 2020
Mark Levin says much of America is being kept in the dark regarding a constitutional powder keg that is primed to explode unless the U.S. Supreme Court acts soon.
The host of Fox’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” told his audience that unconstitutional and illegal changes to Pennsylvania’s election process have brought the nation to a “potential constitutional crisis.”—More…
