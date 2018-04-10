Marquette University Betrays Catholic Identity with LGBT Pride Prom

Access the petition here: .



“The pro-homosexual Pride Prom at Marquette is morally unacceptable,” Ritchie stated. “No Catholic campus should ever sponsor a formal dance party for same-sex couples or act to legitimize lifestyles that violate nature, deeply offend God, and tear apart the moral fabric of authentic Catholic education.

“What’s worse is the disrespect shown for the house of God, because the Pride Prom is scheduled to happen in the same building that houses the Chapel of the Holy Family, where the Holy Eucharist is kept and where Mass is celebrated. Why is Marquette University allowing this sacrilege against Our Lord to move forward?

“The Catechism of the Catholic Church is very clear: unnatural vice is intrinsically disordered. Sin is something to be ashamed of, not a badge of pride. Although diversity and acceptance are talked up a lot, there’s something that’s no longer welcome at Marquette: Catholic moral teaching.

“To promote ‘pride’ for any sinful lifestyle cuts at the root of Catholic education, because St. Thomas Aquinas teaches that pride is an act of contempt for God. Pride is the sin of Lucifer.

“Despite this Pride Prom scandal, faithful Catholics will continue to proclaim the truth with charity and holy boldness. In good conscience, we will not remain silent when God’s holy law is trampled upon. For 2,000 years the Church has