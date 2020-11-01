Matt Braynard: Evidence of Vote Fraud Enough to Easily Flip States

Significant evidence of vote fraud was revealed through data analysis and investigations by Matt Braynard, executive director of Look Ahead America. We had the pleasure of sitting down with Matt Braynard to look over his data and discuss his findings.

2:40 Disguising PO Boxes as Apartments 5:20 Possible Fraud Through Ballots 6:50 Tactics Repeated Across States 8:00 What Vote Fraud Data Shows Us 10:22 Discovered Fraud Could Flip States 15:21 Data Shows Election Still Contested 13:15 Data Represents Hard Evidence 13:58 Data Will be Used In Lawsuits 14:15 Questionable Methods for Recounts

