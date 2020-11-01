Matt Braynard: Evidence of Vote Fraud Enough to Easily Flip States

By Epoch Times Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP—— Bio and Archives--November 27, 2020
Significant evidence of vote fraud was revealed through data analysis and investigations by Matt Braynard, executive director of Look Ahead America. We had the pleasure of sitting down with Matt Braynard to look over his data and discuss his findings.
2:40 Disguising PO Boxes as Apartments
5:20 Possible Fraud Through Ballots
6:50 Tactics Repeated Across States
8:00 What Vote Fraud Data Shows Us
10:22 Discovered Fraud Could Flip States
15:21 Data Shows Election Still Contested
13:15 Data Represents Hard Evidence
13:58 Data Will be Used In Lawsuits
14:15 Questionable Methods for Recounts
