Matt Damon keeps promise! Moving his family to Australia because he can’t stand Trump

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--March 15, 2018
Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of “stars” make a lot of promises about leaving the country if certain politicians are elected. We saw it when Bush ran, when Romney ran, and most glaringly, during the months leading to Trump’s 2016 victory. What we haven’t seen is a whole lot of follow through.
Well, enter Matt Damon.
Back in 2016, the anti-gun star of the gun-centric Jason Bourne movies announced that he would “move to Mars” if Trump won. The line was a kinda-sorta joke based on his then-recently released movie “The Martian.” Today, we’re learning that, while he’s not going to mars with Elon Musk, he is making good on his promise to leave the United States.
According to Page Six, Damon is so fed up with Trump that he’s moving to Australia.
Damon, 47, reportedly has purchased a property in Byron Bay, New South Wales, according to Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph. The home’s next door to a place owned by Chris Hemsworth — with whom Damon recently appeared in “Thor: Ragnarok.”
A source exclusively tells Page Six: “Matt’s telling friends and colleagues in Hollywood that he’s moving the family to Australia” because the activist actor disagrees with Trump’s policies. The president’s frequently butted heads with liberal Hollywood A-listers including Meryl Streep. The source added, “Matt’s saying the move will not impact his work — as he will travel to wherever his projects are shooting. He’s also telling friends he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids.” Damon has four children with wife Luciana Barroso.
Perhaps Damon’s also allowing some of the controversy to die down after he had to publicly apologize for insensitive comments he made about the wave of sexual assault allegations shaking Hollywood. He said on an ABC movie show that the #MeToo allegations should be judged on a “spectrum of behavior.”
As I mentioned above, Damon is a staunch proponent of expansive gun control and gun bans. As he told an Australian crowd in 2016, he wants to ban all firearms in “one fell swoop” ...just like Australia:
“You guys did it here in one fell swoop [in 1996] and I wish that could happen in my country, but it’s such a personal issue for people that we cannot talk about it sensibly,” Mr. Damon said during a promotional engagement in Sydney for the movie “Jason Bourne.”
“Obviously, mass shootings aren’t going to do it. There have been so many of them at this point. Sandy Hook, when those children were murdered, if that didn’t do it, you know, I just don’t know. Maybe we just need to evolve further before we can have that conversation, I don’t know.”
We’d like to bid Matt Damon a fond farewell. We hope he cleans up his Harvey Weinstein mess one day, and we thank him for sticking to his guns. ...Errrr his promises.
