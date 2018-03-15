Matt Damon keeps promise! Moving his family to Australia because he can’t stand Trump

Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of “stars” make a lot of promises about leaving the country if certain politicians are elected. We saw it when Bush ran, when Romney ran, and most glaringly, during the months leading to Trump’s 2016 victory. What we haven’t seen is a whole lot of follow through.

Back in 2016, the anti-gun star of the gun-centric Jason Bourne movies announced that he would “move to Mars” if Trump won. The line was a kinda-sorta joke based on his then-recently released movie “The Martian.” Today, we’re learning that, while he’s not going to mars with Elon Musk, he is making good on his promise to leave the United States.

According to Page Six, Damon is so fed up with Trump that he’s moving to Australia.