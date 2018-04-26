Maxine Waters makes it clear Dems will impeach Trump if they win in 2018 – no matter what Pelo

Bottom line? If they win, they will ABSOLUTELY pursue impeachment. Count on it.

Democrats want Donald Trump impeached. No, they don’t have a good reason. They have a bunch of conspiracy theories, the unarguable fact that he said some unpleasant stuff in a bus, and a pile of white hot rage that seeps from their every pore and poisons everything they touch. Sorry lefties, those don’t qualify as either high crimes or misdemeanors. If you ask any prominent Democrat about their plans for impeachment, they’ll lie to you. They’ll offer some version of Nancy Pelosi’s pat answer, which is: “That’s not something that we currently feel would be productive. By the way, have I told you how amazing our failed, rejected, policies are?”

There is, however, one Democrat Representative who stands alone – unafraid of the repercussions of being her party’s most certifiably crazy voice. She is, of course, “Mad” Maxine Waters. …And she wants you to know that no matter what Pelosi says, Trump is going to be impeached if the Dems take back the House of Representatives. Waters appeared with race-baiting, homophobic, fat-shamer, Joy Reid, and told the host that despite the official line, she wants Trump impeached. …And so does “70 percent” or her party. She knows this because the crowd just loves it when she brings it up at events. “Well, first of all, he’s absolutely correct that I am encouraging impeachment, but he’s incorrect when he says and implies that at the rallies people are saying he’s done nothing wrong… I say ‘impeach 45’ and they go nuts and they agree, and 70 percent of Democrats in a recent poll said he should be impeached.” Asked about Pelosi’s line, Waters said something along the lines of ‘yeah…welll….people say things….’

“Well, I respect that, and Nancy Pelosi has said all along that she really wanted everything geared towards talking about what we are doing and how we are working for the people and, you know, about our public policy,. I respect that, but, however, I’m with the 70 percent. I want him impeached. I think this is the most outrageous human being that could ever represent our country and of course when you take a look at the lies that he has told. “Trump has lied about his connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin and oligarchs in that country.” Here’s the video: Waters Bucks Pelosi: ‘I’m With the 70 Percent’ of Democrats Wanting Trump Impeached





Continued below... In case you missed it, Waters just chucked Pelosi under the far-left’s bus. The foamy-mouthed base wants Trump gone and Waters is pandering to that instinct. Ladies and gentlemen of the media, please, please, please. Keep Waters front and center. Not only is it your responsibility to do so, it’s your patriotic duty to make her the standard-bearer for your party. It’s vitally important that every single mid-term voter knows what Democrats have planned. Bottom line? If they win, they will ABSOLUTELY pursue impeachment. Count on it.

