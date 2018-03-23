McMaster out, John Bolton in as National Security Adviser . . . and here’s what he says about Obama

This is a very good and pertinent question. The answer is that we have some capability.

The president of South Korea has reversed his position and has agreed to the deployment of a U.S. THAAD system (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense).

It is capable against short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missile systems.

It is not designed to intercept intercontinental-range ballistic missiles and would not be able to intercept a North Korean Hwasong-14 ICBM, the missile tested on July 4 and July 28, 2017.

There’s a lesson the American people have to learn urgently. Under Barack Obama, we gutted the National Missile Defense Program that President George W. Bush tried to create. It was all but defunded.

Our capabilities are minimal. We are no where close to the layered missile defense that was planned.