McMaster out, John Bolton in as National Security Adviser . . . and here’s what he says about Obama

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--March 23, 2018
You already know that I’m a fan, so now that the move has happened, we don’t need to go over that again.
Instead, let’s take a look at some recent comments Bolton made about missile defense as it related to North Korea, and why our capabilities are still limited even after so many decades of working on it. Quote courtesy of my Facebook friend Gregory Hilton:
This is a very good and pertinent question. The answer is that we have some capability.
The president of South Korea has reversed his position and has agreed to the deployment of a U.S. THAAD system (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense).
It is capable against short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missile systems.
It is not designed to intercept intercontinental-range ballistic missiles and would not be able to intercept a North Korean Hwasong-14 ICBM, the missile tested on July 4 and July 28, 2017.
There’s a lesson the American people have to learn urgently. Under Barack Obama, we gutted the National Missile Defense Program that President George W. Bush tried to create. It was all but defunded.
Our capabilities are minimal. We are no where close to the layered missile defense that was planned.
It would have protected us against North Korea, Iran, Russia, China and others.
Our innocent civilian population is vulnerable today because Barack Obama did not believe in national missile defense. Let’s never forget that.
Obama reversed the decision to deploy air defense systems to the Czech Republic and ballistic missile interceptors to Poland.
Obama’s Pentagon spokesman says his missile cuts continue to have a deleterious effect on critical research and development.
Trump inherited a far more serious threat from Pyongyang than Obama did from Bush.
No one can argue that we’ve effectively deterred Kim from pursuing these dangerous capabilities.
You might recall that the Bush Administration, which Bolton served as UN ambassador, committed to putting missile defense systems in Poland and the Czech Republic. Obama welched on that deal shortly after taking office so as not to piss off Vladimir Putin.
And people say Trump is Putin’s patsy. Astonishing.
I also rather enjoy the fact that Trump, who often ripped the Bush foreign policy agenda, is bringing in one of the most committed of the so-called neocons as his new NSA. It’s easy as a candidate to stand there and say we shouldn’t do this or that, but when you become president you learn things about the world that give you a whole different perspective.
Actually Barack Obama never did learn those things, because if they conflicted with his left-wing ideology then he just refused to believe them. Trump does indeed seem to be learning on the job in many respects, and he’ll learn a lot he needs to know from Bolton.
This is great news.
