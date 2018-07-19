Media Thought Police, Mainstream media is garbage

Media, which loves anthem-kneelers, goes after J.D. Martinez for pro-gun Instagram post from 2013



The mainstream media is garbage. Let’s just start with that. I feel that way every day but today’s sentiment is stronger than most. Going after an awesome person like J.D. Martinez is despicable for any reason, but when you throw in the news media’s patented dishonesty and hostility toward anyone who exercises the rights they demand for themselves, it becomes way too much to take.

We’ve talked at some length about the current cultural phenomenon of someone – whoever is doing it – digging through years’ worth of social media posts by every prominent figure on the landscape, and then attacking anything deemed unacceptable by social justice warriors and their cheerleaders on the left. And that always includes the mainstream news media. They’ve been digging through posts by athletes, entertainment figures, you name it, and doing their best to either destroy or at least exact groveling apologies from anyone who has dared throughout the years to stray from the orthodoxy. So now we come to one of the best ballplayers of the current era, Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez, who has a very good chance to be this year’s American League Most Valuable Player. Whoever it is that does these things dug through Martinez’s old Instagram posts and came up with one in which he stands up for the Second Amendment, and uses a quote often attributed to Hitler to make his point. I don’t even know if the Hitler quote is real, but it’s beside the point. Martinez’s point was that an armed citizenry is one line of defense against tyranny, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with asserting that belief.

But the media went on the attack, as it often does, and I want you to pay close attention to how this story was written by USA Today hack Scott Boeck: Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez said he didn’t intend to offend anyone when he posted an Instagram message that recently surfaced in which he used Adolf Hitler to illustrate his support for the Second Amendment. Martinez, who is Cuban-American, defended his pro-gun message, posted in 2013 when he was with the Houston Astros. The post featured a picture of Hitler doing the Nazi salute with the quote — “To conquer a nation, First disarm it’s (sic) citizens.” “This is why I always stay strapped! #thetruth,” he captioned the post. “I posted it,” admitted Martinez, who addressed the media Tuesday. “I love my country. I love this country. I stand by the Constitution and I stand by the Second Amendment and it’s something that I take pride in. It’s something that I’ll back up.

Continued below... Now obviously, kudos to J.D. Martinez for not issuing a pathetic, groveling apology for merely stating his belief in something. Yet the operative word here is the one I put in bold – “admitted.” This is writer Boeck’s way of accusing Martinez of wrongdoing. You don’t “admit” you did something good. You only have to admit when you did something wrong. By using the word “admitted” for the quote attribution, Boeck gives away the game, which is that the premise of the story is that Martinez did something detestable. The media’s questions were not really questions at all. They were accusations. Martinez’s confirmation that he was responsible for the post was an admission of guilt in the eyes of awful hack sportswriter Scott Boeck. But I want to show you something else. This same awful newspaper, just last month, published the following by even-worse sportswriter Nancy Armour concerning the NFL anthem-kneelers: He will continue twisting heartfelt, respectful pleas for equality into disrespect for the flag, anthem, military, police, apple pie and anything else that crosses his mind that day as long as it continues to work. Here’s the thing, though: It’s not. Maybe the players’ message is finally being heard above the din. Maybe the seemingly daily videos of black people being harassed by police, a neighbor or a business for doing nothing other than being black are making Americans realize how far we have to go.

Armour has been carrying the torch for Colin Kaepernick and the other anthem-kneelers ever since the whole thing started back during the 2015 season. Every sportswriter at USA Today has joined in. Apparently expressing your opinion, and using sports as your platform, is a sacred and unassailable thing – as long as you’re expressing an opinion USA Today agrees with. But if you express support for the Second Amendment, you are confronted and accused, and if you say you indeed post it, you “admitted” it as if it was a crime. In case you were wondering why I said at the start that the mainstream media is garbage.

