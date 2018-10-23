Medicaid Enrollment Declines for the First Time in More Than a Decade as Strong US Economy Boosts Income for Poor Americans

“Almost a year after declaring the opioid epidemic a public health emergency, President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law a sweeping legislative package that lawmakers and public health experts believe will help curb the growing crisis in the United States,” Marianna Sotomayor reports for NBC News .

“The booming U.S. economy appears to be reducing dependence on federal health insurance for the poor,” Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports for CNBC. Medicaid enrollment has fallen for the first time since 2007, and “states largely attribute the enrollment slowdown to a strengthening economy, resulting in fewer new low-income people qualifying for Medicaid,” he adds.— Click here to read more.

In The Washington Times, Matt Mackowiak writes that Democrats’ complete silence on the approaching migrant caravan is deafening. “America is a compassionate and good-hearted country. We are a generous people. But we cannot allow thousands of economic migrants to break into the country whenever they feel like it,” he explains. “Can anyone cite the Democratic Party view on the caravan?”

“If there was one idea that you could say dominates today’s Democratic Party, it could be summed up in one word: Socialism. Many Democrats, from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, embrace some form of socialism,” the Investor’s Business Daily editorial board writes. A new White House Council of Economic Advisers report illustrates how America’s economy would look under socialist policies. “The numbers are pretty scary,” the editors argue.

In the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Geoff Pender reports that Ivanka Trump will be in Gulfport, Mississippi, today, “meeting with state and community officials about early childhood education and care and workforce training.” Pender adds that Ms. Trump “has made affordable child care a signature issue since her father was running for president and successfully helped lobby Congress for an increase in the child tax credit, included in last year’s tax cuts.”