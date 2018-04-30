Don’t debate the right. That would imply the right is worth debating. Just kick the living crap out of them

Member of Snoop Dogg’s crew calls on rappers to assault Kanye West for—you know what



I guess this isn’t really all that different from what unions do. You do’ wanna be in da union? We’ll knock on your door tonight and have a little talk with you. You’ll be in da union. Kanye’s broken with the orthodoxy. He has to pay, and the price is pain:

A former member of Snoop Dogg’s rapping entourage is calling for gang members to assault Kanye West for his recent support of President Donald Trump. Daz Dillinger, who recorded several successful hip hop records as part of Tha Dogg Pound duo in the 1990s, made the apparent threat in a video posted to his Instagram, which was later removed. “Yo national alert, all the Crips out there, y’all f— Kanye up,” he said, referring to the infamous Los Angeles-area street gang. Dillinger – whose real name is Delmar Drew Arnaud – also warns West to stay out of Long Beach and California, even though the Wests famously live in upscale Calabasas in the northwest San Fernando Valley. “Better not ever see you in concert. Better not ever see you around the LBC. Better not ever see you around California,” he says in the video. “Stay in Calabasas, ya hear me? ‘Cuz we got a Crip alert for Kanye.” A message reading “F— KANYE UP” was also posted on Dillinger’s verified Twitter account.

I have a general rule that when people publicly claim to have received death threats, they’re lying. Usually such a person is under pressure for having done something obnoxious and this is a way to trying to make the transition from offender to victim. But in this case, it’s Dillinger himself who publicly made the threat, and it’s consistent with the general culture that comes from the rap world, so why should anyone be surprised? The left is trying to establish the principle that supporting Trump (0r any conservative idea, really) is so evil and beyond the pale that anyone who does so can’t even be treated as human. That would “normalize” them when what the world really needs to see is the apostate being made to pay an unimaginable price for such an unimaginable sin. Don’t debate the right. That would imply the right is worth debating. Just kick the living crap out of them. No wonder these people so often lead in the polls and still lose elections. People say one thing when they think they’re being watched, and do another when they have the safety of anonymity. And yes, it’s now a challenge to feel safe supporting conservative ideas, or the president of the United States.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

A new edition of Dan’s book “Powers and Principalities” is now available in hard copy and e-book editions. Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.