MeToo Fails Falsely Accused State Employees in Jerry Brown’s Corrupt CA

Case-in-Point: A state employee falsely accused of harassment by disgruntled subordinates was never allowed his day in court on any of the charges, yet the state paid off one of his accusers $276,500, and two others $841,500. He was exonerated in all three cases, so why did the state make the settlements?

The failure of the #MeToo movement to offer any sincere or legitimate help to women who have actually been sexually harassed is California Legislature with the many harassers who are still employed. In Gov. Jerry Brown’s California, the tail is wagging the dog in state employment, helped along with gross media complicity.

The State of California does nothing to protect the falsely accused, while the state Attorney General drags the cases out, racking up huge legal fees, all to wear down the accused. Does this sound familiar in this age of corruption at the highest levels of the Department of Justice and FBI?

“They run-up the dollars, and then it’s time to settle,” accused state labor relations mediator Dennis Kellogg said. “There’s nothing in place to protect the accused; the accuser is always right.”

“The scales of justice are aborted,” he added.

A Toxic Culture of Corruption

California state government is a toxic culture of corruption, fear and retaliation, where rotten employees are protected, and good ones are targeted for a myriad of issues including retaliation for daring to blow the whistle.

Political corruption is the use of powers by government officials for illegitimate private gain. Throughout California state government and its published a nasty hit piece on Dennis Kellogg, a 30-year state employee. The Bee made it appear that Kellogg was also a 30-year harasser, who had been rewarded and promoted multiple times.

Veteran Sacramento Bee writer and Pulitzer Prize recipient Marjie Lundstrom, who has been around long enough to know better, titled the piece, “sexual harassment and retaliation.” That comment linked to another Bee expose`, reported. “The 99 settlements involved workers and supervisors at state agencies and public universities, but did not include the Legislature.”

“What the data didn’t reveal, though, were the experiences of state workers at the center of these controversies. We wanted to know what happens to the women and men who complain about sexual harassment—and what happens to the accused.”

It is apparent the Sacramento Bee had a story theme already prepared that they wanted to back into, even with Dennis Kellogg’s interview, and assuming the accusers were bona fide. Rather than including and reporting all of the controversy surrounding Dennis Kellogg’s case, they committed journalistic malpractice when they withheld very important legal documentation from readers, depicting Kellogg as a villain, despite that the legal documents of all parties clearly show an entirely different set of facts.

The Bee chose the wrong case to do an expos√© on, and should have pulled the story after meeting with Kellogg and his attorney—especially since there are literally hundreds other harassment cases in state government to choose from which would have served this purpose.

Had the State of California done a legitimate by-the-book harassment investigation, hundreds of thousands of dollars would not have been paid out, and a good man’s name would not have been dragged through the dregs of the Sacramento Bee newsroom.

The system is more broken than anyone really knows—except perhaps Dennis Kellogg. It’s too easy these days to destroy someone with false allegations. We are seeing this level of corruption and legal abuse at the highest levels of government in the U.S. Department of Justice, and in the California Attorney General’s offices.

The system is fraudulent, and is being used by corrupt state employees, at taxpayer expense, to do everything wrong—the very definition of political corruption in Jerry Brown’s California. Can we trust our government at all anymore?