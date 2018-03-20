Pay-to-slay at the United Nation
Micah Avni: “What if I were to pay $3M to have your father shot in the head?”
Human Rights Voices -- Bio and Archives
| Comments
Anne Bayefsky is the Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and President of Human Rights Voices. Follow her @AnneBayefsky.
For more human rights and United Nations coverage see HumanRightsVoices.org.
Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.
Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering
: