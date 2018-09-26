Michael Avenatti’s client: Kavanaugh was part of many gang rapes at Georgetown parties

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE

It comes from a noted lawyer of porn stars, and the allegation itself doesn’t get any more explosive. Yet that’s the very reason it’s hard to believe it happened the way she claims.

This is either an absolute bombshell or the dirtiest of dirty pool – sprung at the last possible minute to make it appear any scheduled vote on Kavanaugh without a thorough investigation would be beyond irresponsible.

The document itself leaves little to the imagination. If she’s to be believed, Kavanaugh was part of a gang that routinely spiked women’s drinks, then stood in line for the privilege of gang-raping them. What’s more, it was well known that this was going on and Davis herself was the victim multiple times.

There’s no middle ground now. Either Kavanaugh is a monster on the order of Bill Cosby or the smear-Kavanaugh people have decided the best strategy is to simply go as big as possible with the allegations, figuring that even if they can’t back them up, the heat will be too much for Republicans on the committee.

So let’s consider a few things: If it was widely known at Georgetown that this was going on, why didn’t the FBI learn anything about it in multiple background checks it’s done of Kavanaugh over the years. Why did Davis continue to attend these parties knowing what was going on, and having already been gang-raped at them previously?

And if all kinds of people knew Kavanaugh was involved with this, then why didn’t any of them come forward last week when the allegations from Christine Blasey Ford first surfaced?

What we can say confidently is that this is consistent with a strategy of endless delays. The testimony of Christine Blasey Ford is scheduled for tomorrow. The committee vote on confirming the nomination is set for Friday. So what does Avenatti do? Wait until Wednesday and then spring this, throwing everything into chaos and making the planned timeline – already moved back by the earlier accusations – seem hasty and untenable.

Gang rapes, huh? The only place to go from here is murder, isn’t it?

Are you buying any of this?

UPDATE: Kavanaugh has just put out a statement about this: “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”