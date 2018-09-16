Trump Derangement Syndrome

Michael Moore: Trump’s an ‘evil genius’ who beat the ‘smartest person ever to run for President’ – wrote the NYT op-ed himself



Michael Moore has had a tough couple of years. Please note; that’s not sympathy. It’s just a statement of fact. His Broadway show went down in flames, the man he considers to be one of the worst people on Earth demolished his political party, and his movies don’t enjoy the accolades (or box office receipts) that they used to. He was involved in a legal battle featuring his former benefactor-turned-MeToo-nightmare Harvey Weinstein, and he’s currently being sued by Boston Light & Sound – a company that claims Moore’s Traverse City, MI film festival is refusing to pay them over a quarter million dollars for work they did in 2017. He also faces a lawsuit from his ex-wife, who claims Moore has been withholding money she’s owed from their movie projects.

Heck, even the reliably milquetoast film critic, Leonard Maltin, is trashing him (SEE VIDEO BELOW) So, after a few years of terrible news, Moore is trying to recapture his film-making glory days. He’s about to release a new documentary propaganda film, so he’s making the promotional rounds. That means people are asking him about the 2016 election. As usual, he’s eager to offer half-baked, unhinged, takes that are all but disconnected from reality. Moore spoke with CNN about the “evil genius” currently occupying the White House. “Too many people in the summer of 2016 were so sure Hillary [Clinton] was going to win, saying no one is going to vote for this idiot,” Moore said. “He could win again. I operate as if he is a two-term Trump. I have to. If you think any other way you are guaranteeing that whoever is going to run against him will lose.” Moore’s explanation to the phenomenon of a Trump presidency? “I think the man is an evil genius and he was able to outsmart the smartest person ever to run for president,” Moore said. “He figured out how to win by losing the election. How did that happen? Historians are going to deal with this for years to come.”

Let’s recap. According to Michael Moore… The “smartest person ever to run for president” couldn’t find Wisconsin on a map.

The “smartest person ever to run for president” was caught being fed debate questions.

The “smartest person ever to run for president” was exposed after working with the DNC to shaft Bernie.

The “smartest person ever to run for president” had no idea she was despised by middle America.

The “smartest person ever to run for president” arrogantly assumed she couldn’t lose Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The “smartest person ever to run for president” made that ’50 points ahead’ video.

The “smartest person ever to run for president” was caught sending classified material over a janky home email server.

The “smartest person ever to run for president” told half the voting public they were ‘deplorable.’

The “smartest person ever to run for president” chose Tim Kaine as her VP because he spoke Spanish.

The “smartest person ever to run for president” purposely alienated Christians.

The “smartest person ever to run for president” told white middle class voters she could win without their support.

The “smartest person ever to run for president” blamed Obama for her catastrophic loss.

The “smartest person ever to run for president” still thinks the popular vote mattered.

Continued below... Moore also believes that the infamous New York Times op-ed was written by none other than Donald Trump himself: “Trump wrote it. Trump or one of his minions wrote it. He’s the master distractor. He’s the king of the misdirect. If we have learned anything by now, it’s that he does things to get people to turn away. Let me give you the line in there that is most identifiable that he wants the public to believe. It’s the line that says, ‘Don’t worry, adults are in the room.’ That’s the idea, to get us to calm down and look away from what he’s really doing.” Uh-huh. Sure thing, Mike. I’m extremely uncomfortable doing something like this. I have no desire to fight or argue with anyone—but I must stand up for my dear friends at Boston Light and Sound. #MichaelMoore is slandering them—and I can’t stand idly by while that happens. pic.twitter.com/Skw1saBSiW — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) September 9, 2018

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.