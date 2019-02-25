Microchip Implants, Artificial Intelligence, 5G and The Mark of the Beast.

By Charles Wills —— Bio and Archives--April 1, 2019
The Mobile World Congress meeting took place in Barcelona, Spain back in February. Representatives from the telecommunications industry, auto industry, microchip industry and banksters (100,000 people in all) met to discuss the future of wireless technology. The main theme of this year’s meeting was artificial intelligence and intelligent connectivity. So how are cell phones, microchips, artificial intelligence and wireless phones connected? And why were auto manufacturers, the microchip industry and banksters involved?
Well we learned from the meeting that 5G (5th generation cell phone technology) will enable the widespread use of autonomous cars, and that’s why auto manufacturers were there. What about the banksters and the micro-chip industry? Well 5G will allow banksters to implement a cashless banking system that could be used from any cell phone by merely swiping a microchip implanted in a person’s hand. That’s why the banksters and micro-chip representatives were there. Oddly, during the meeting, a man volunteered to come on stage and have a microchip inserted in his hand. How are microchips linked to wireless phone technology?
According to MSN, “During the presentation at the Mobile World Congress, organized by Spanish bank Sabadell, a man named Pau who had already been fitted with a chip, made a payment by placing his smartphone over the skin covering the chip. After reading several reports about the goings on at the meeting, Revelation 13:16-17 immediately came to mind. “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”
In the past, many Christians thought the mark of the beast was the social security system, but buying and selling doesn’t require a social security number, although it’s impossible to get a job without one. And many Christians in the 1930s thought the reason Roosevelt and his progressive Democrats outlawed gold coins was because of their trade value and the fact that they had no serial number and couldn’t be tracked. They argued that paper money has a serial number that can be recorded and tracked.
The banning of private ownership of gold and the creation of the social security system may have been an attempt to establish the mark of the beast, but it couldn’t work because the technology wasn’t available to monitor every personal transaction of every person on the planet. Besides that, cash cannot be tracked or monitored because it’s physical currency and could change hands numerous times before it gets back to a bank. The technology just wasn’t available to monitor every transaction at the time.
However, intelligent connectivity, artificial intelligence, can be used to monitor every individual transaction world wide. Once 5G technology is fully implemented, it will allow banksters to eliminate cash entirely, and it will give them and the government total control over everyone’s assets and transactions. Banksters will be able to monitor every transaction by everyone on the planet. Our primary source of income, our employers, will be tied to the 5G wireless banking system. We will not be able to buy, sell or profit without using the system, unless we barter or create our own silver and gold coins - that without a doubt will be criminalized by Congress again.
Without a doubt, 5G is the technology that will usher in the Mark of the Beast.
<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.
Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching
world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially
textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the
wealth of information hidden in them.<em>