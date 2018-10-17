So, tell them again, Mitch McConnell and GOP swamp, why should Mississippi settle for a never-Trumper masquerading as a republican when they could send a verified conservative and supporter of Trump's agenda to Washington?

Mississippi's senate special election is a chance to seat a real conservative



The facts about the Mississippi special election to replace Thad Cochran have been completely misrepresented by the GOP “Vote Red” campaign. Making voters believe that the senate race is the usual partisan showdown, the GOP has pressured President Trump to endorse the governor-appointed candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith who is a proven democrat in republican clothing. The MSGOP even went as far as to coerce McDaniel voters wearing red t-shirts emblazoned with “Trump Voters for Chris McDaniel” to turn them inside out before entering the President’s rally October 2. The GOP had not indicated that any dress code would be enforced.

Trump Voters for Chris McDaniel The truth is that the special election is not a final choice between red and blue. It is a nonpartisan list of four candidates vying to replace the retired Cochran who, under the direction of the Haley Barbour-run state GOP, was directed to leave office giving Governor Phil Bryant a free hand to appoint a shill to the senate. And Hyde-Smith, a lifetime democrat who switched parties and then lied about voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016, filled the bill. The ballot is a list of four candidates—Mike Espy (D), Toby Bartee (D), Hyde-Smith (D in actuality) and Chris McDaniel (R)—although none appear on the ballot with their party affiliation. Why? Because this is a special election to determine a runoff between the two top vote getters if one candidate does not walk away with the 50% plus one vote lead. Mississippi has lived this before. In 2014 McDaniel challenged Cochran, whose 40-year tenure in the senate had produced nothing for his state. In all that time, Mississippi continually ranked at the bottom in education and economic growth. The results of the primary and the follow-up runoff were the most egregious examples of voter fraud in recent history. How do I know? I was in the state watching and interviewing credible eyewitnesses to the shenanigans pulled at many polling places, including registered democrats encouraged and allowed to vote in the republican primary, even paid to do so. Instead of disqualifying the invalid votes, the Mississippi GOP did everything in its power to uphold the prohibited activity.

Hyde-Smith is a progressive democrat and has always been a democrat despite her last-minute jump onto the RINO train Had the upwards of 35,000 illegally cast ballots been properly purged, the numbers would clearly have shown McDaniel the winner of the race. Mississippi is facing a redux of the scenario this time by the GOP insisting that the only way to keep the senate seat “red” is to vote for Hyde-Smith. That is a complete lie in more ways than one. First, Hyde-Smith is a progressive democrat and has always been a democrat despite her last-minute jump onto the RINO train. Second, There is a real conservative republican on the ballot that represents the majority of Mississippians and their conservative roots—Chris McDaniel—and McDaniel’s supporters are true Trump voters. The record needs to be set straight and if the Mississippi and national GOP won’t do it, then it will be done here. Chris McDaniel has developed a solid and sincere relationship with Mississippians for years as a leader of First Amendment, Second Amendment, pro-life, individual and states’ rights in the state senate. His conservative convictions have been proven over and over again by his actions and if republicans in the state realize that the November 6 senate election in Mississippi is to choose the best candidate of the four, then they should not be pressured to vote for a role-playing republican when they can elect the real deal. Of all the candidates on the nonpartisan ballot, the only one with a true shot at taking the 50% plus one vote is McDaniel. So, tell them again, Mitch McConnell and GOP swamp, why should Mississippi settle for a never-Trumper masquerading as a republican when they could send a verified conservative and supporter of Trump’s agenda to Washington?

