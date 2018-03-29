MLI Mourns Passing of Renowned Philanthropist Peter Munk



OTTAWA, ON A great Canadian has passed from the scene. The Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI) wishes to express sincere condolences to the family and friends of renowned business leader, entrepreneur and philanthropist Peter Munk. Mr. Munk, who passed away Thursday, was a huge supporter and friend of MLI.

With a generous donation from Peter and Melanie Munk, MLI created the Munk Senior Fellows program in 2016, allowing the Institute to bring the best minds in Canada to bear on issues that are vital to Canadian security, prosperity and freedom.

“Peter Munk, who came to Canada as a young man from a war-ravaged Europe with only a few dollars to his name, became a distinguished Canadian with a passion for making Canada great,” said MLI Managing Director Brian Lee Crowley. “It was a real honour for us to be able to create a program in his name that has done so much to support the best public policy thinking in this country. We hope he would be proud.”

Of course, Mr. Munk’s support for MLI was just one of many philanthropic gifts from one of Canada’s most generous patrons of public policy, and one of our most beloved national figures. He will be missed.