Modern witchcraft has officially arrived: UN climate chief touts UN regulations are ‘changing the weather’!

By Marc Morano —— Bio and Archives--September 13, 2018
The top United Nations climate official has boldly proclaimed that the UN climate pacts have the benefit of “changing the weather.” Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change,
Espinosa called man-made climate change “the biggest challenge of our time” and declared, “By raising our ambition for #climateaction, we are not just changing the weather, we are building a better future for all,” on September 12, 2018.—More…
By raising our ambition for #climateaction, we are not just changing the weather, we are building a better future for all. Thank you for participating in #Talanoa4Ambition and contributing to address #climatechange, the biggest challenge of our time #ParisAgreement #GCAS2018 pic.twitter.com/oVoFFv1Jis— Patricia Espinosa C. (@PEspinosaC) September 12, 2018
Mr. Morano is the former communications director for the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee and former advisor and speechwriter for Sen.James Inhofe. Morano’s Climate Deportis a special project of CFACT.org