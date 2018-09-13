WhatFinger

Modern witchcraft has officially arrived: UN climate chief touts UN regulations are ‘changing the weather’!

By —— Bio and Archives--September 13, 2018

Global Warming-Energy-Environment | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Modern witchcraft has officially arrived: UN climate chief touts UN regulations are ‘changing the weather’!

The top United Nations climate official has boldly proclaimed that the UN climate pacts have the benefit of “changing the weather.” Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change,

Espinosa called man-made climate change “the biggest challenge of our time” and declared, “By raising our ambition for #climateaction, we are not just changing the weather, we are building a better future for all,” on September 12, 2018.—More…

 

CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Marc Morano -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Mr. Morano is the former communications director for the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee and former advisor and speechwriter for Sen.James Inhofe. Morano’s Climate Deportis a special project of CFACT.org

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: