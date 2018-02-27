More than 800 illegal aliens escape arrest thanks to Oakland’s Democrat mayor warning them an ICE ra

Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

I guess it’s not enough for Democrats to tell their local police officers they can’t assist with the enforcement of federal law. Now Democrat mayors feel the need to actually warn criminals that federal law enforcement is coming to get them, so they’ll have a chance to get away. Astonishing. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf did just that in recent days, giving illegal aliens in her city a heads-up that an ICE rade was probably coming. The illegals made good use of the warning. While the feds were able to nab around 150 people - many of whom had been identified as public safety threats - more than 800 remaining public safety threats remain at large thanks to Mayor Schaaf.

And the feds are calling her out for her recklessly irresponsible actions to help criminals escape the law: “The Oakland mayor’s decision to publicize her suspicions about ICE operations further increased that risk for my officers and alerted criminal aliens — making clear that this reckless decision was based on her political agenda with the very federal laws that ICE is sworn to uphold,” ICE Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan said. Homan’s critical remarks represent an intensification of the conflict between federal officials and cities that have said they will protect immigrants. Schaaf’s warning was the boldest move yet by a mayor to counter the Trump administration’s immigration-enforcement efforts. Schaaf stood by her decision Tuesday. “My statement on Saturday was meant to give all residents time to learn their rights and know their legal options,” Schaaf said in a statement. “It was my intention that one mother, or one father, would use the information to help keep their family together.” “I do not regret sharing this information,” she continued. “It is Oakland’s legal right to be a sanctuary city and we have not broken any laws. We believe our community is safer when families stay together. We know that law-abiding residents live in fear of arrest and deportation every day. My priority is for the long-term well-being of Oakland, and I know that our city is safer when we share information that leads to community awareness.”

Homan said ICE deportation officers were still able to remove many “public safety threats” from Bay Area streets. Like our Facebook page for more conversation and news coverage from the East Bay and beyond. “However, 864 criminal aliens and public safety threats remain at large in the community, and I have to believe that some of them were able to elude us thanks to the mayor’s irresponsible decision,” he said. “Unlike the politicians who attempt to undermine ICE’s critical mission, our officers will continue to fulfill their sworn duty to protect public safety.” Check out Schaaf’s defense of her actions in the video below. If there were any more straw men tossed out you could guard a cornfield for years:





Continued below... As you might expect from someone who actively assisted criminals in escaping justice, Schaaf offers a completely dishonest take on the administration’s policy. According to Schaaf, the Trump Administration believes immigrants are criminals. No, the Trump Administration believes no such thing. It believes that illegal immigrants are criminals, which someone should explain to the mayor is true by definition. Furthermore, the Trump Administration is specifically targeting illegal immigrants who have shown themselves to be criminal threats beyond their immigration status. This is not about breaking up families. It’s about protecting innocent citizens from dangerous people who might do them harm. That’s what Mayor Schaaf interfered with, even as she claims she is “doing her job as mayor of Oakland” and accuses the Trump Administration of being racist merely for wanting to enforce existing law. By the way, how do you like the question in the video from the CBS reporter? He doesn’t question her about her action to assist criminals at the expense of law enforcement. He’s just concerned that people are giving her a hard time about it and wants her to comment on her bravery and valor in standing up for lawbreakers. This country is so screwed.

