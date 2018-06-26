More truth from Maxine Waters: Schumer and Pelosi ‘don’t really say I’m out of lin

Why, it’s those nasty conservatives who really want the violence! Folks like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer desire only “civility,” and they’re speaking out against Waters labelling her “out of line” in pursuit of a kinder political atmosphere. …But are they really?

Ever since Maxine Waters made her comments calling for mobs to harass prominent Republicans, the media has been rife with stories about Democrats who are allegedly denouncing her. The narrative is that enlightened lefties – particularly those in positions of political power – are peace-loving individuals who want to live in a calm, genteel, world.

“They don’t really say I’m out of line. What they try to do is find a way to talk about civility without attacking me or anybody else. As the leader of the Democratic Party, I expect that she would do everything that she could to make sure nobody believes that Democrats are out here harassing anybody or causing any violence. And I think that she was very responsible in the way that she said that. They’re not attacking me. They’re trying to make sure that people understand that we’re focused on the children, and that we’re not focused on this diversion, particularly, the way the president would have it sound and make it out to be.”

It’s certainly true that Maxine’s comments triggered the Pelosi/Schumer response but, if you read what they actually have to say, you’ll notice something interesting:

Pelosi’s statement reads:

“In the crucial months ahead, we must strive to make America beautiful again. Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable. As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea.”

While Schumer says:

“I strongly disagree with those who advocate harassing folks if they don’t agree with you. If you disagree with someone or something, stand up, make your voice heard, explain why you think they’re wrong, and why you’re right, make the argument, protest peacefully. If you disagree with a politician, organize your fellow citizens to action and vote them out of office. But no one should call for the harassment of political opponents. That’s not right. That’s not American.”

Neither of them actually mentions Waters by name.

That’s because they’re doing to absolute bare minimum necessary to distance themselves from comments they know are politically problematic – but which resonate with the Democrat base. What Waters said IS what the most powerful portion of their party believes. Heck, I’d be willing to bet that (when the cameras aren’t rolling) they agree with her themselves. However, the midterms are coming. They need to at least pretend to care what the moderates think, and they understand that appearances will matter in November.

So, Ms. Waters is 100% correct. Schumer and Pelosi don’t really say she’s out of line.

As I argued yesterday, all she did was admit what the rest of her party is usually unwilling to say in public.