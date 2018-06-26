More winning: SCOTUS rules forced public sector union dues unconstitutional

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--June 27, 2018
As you’re probably aware, the Democratic Party has money troubles. Their 2016 presidential candidate was an atrociously expensive failure, and they’ve been having serious trouble raising funds since her implosion. Back in February, it was widely reported that the DNC had just $6.5 million in the bank and was saddled with $6 million in debt. Things haven’t improved much since then. Fortunately, those public-sector unions will always be flush from the payment of forced dues, and they can funnel all that cash straight to their favorite party.
Right? …Right? Uh-oh.
The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Wednesday that non-union workers cannot be forced to pay fees to public sector unions.
“Compelling individuals to mouth support for views they find objectionable violates that cardinal constitutional command, and in most contexts, any such effort would be universally condemned,” wrote Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the court’s opinion in the case, Janus v. AFSCME.
The case, one of the most hotly anticipated of the term, is the second in two days to hand a major victory to conservatives, following Tuesday’s holding by the court that President Donald Trump’s travel ban is constitutional.
The President was quick to chime in on the now-derailed gravy train.
Supreme Court rules in favor of non-union workers who are now, as an example, able to support a candidate of his or her choice without having those who control the Union deciding for them. Big loss for the coffers of the Democrats!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018
As the Huffington Post laments, this effectively makes the entire public sector space a right-to-work zone.
The 5-4 decision in the case, Janus v. the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, effectively makes the entire U.S. public sector a “right-to-work” zone.
As you would expect from the HuffPo, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but it is the direction we’re heading.
So, to sum up the week so far, Democrats lost on immigration, lost on the First Amendment, lost on Texas gerrymandering, dethroned a 10-year Dem in favor of a 28 year old socialist, endured several high-profile members calling for more mob mentality, are mired in an internal civil war, and have just witnessed the disruption of one of their most reliable revenue streams.
All in all, it’s been a good week to be anything other than a Democrat. No wonder Keith Ellison is heading for the hills.
