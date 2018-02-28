Morneau’s ‘Seinfeld’ budget punts on the big issues

That’s one way to sum up Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s third federal budget. Despite taking up a full 282 pages, there’s just not much substance to it.

Taxpayers are already spending more just paying the interest on the government’s credit card than we are on our own military

It’s good news because the Trudeau government mercifully resisted blowing the bank on a flurry of new deficit spending.

In fact, total program spending increases for this fiscal year are actually 0.5% lower than originally planned, and increases over the next two years are limited to about 3% annually. So, despite dozens of pages trumpeting all kinds of promises, taxpayers can breathe a sigh of relief that they didn’t translate into an excuse for a huge new spending spree.

The bad news is that even with spending increases under control, we’re still in a sizeable hole.

The 2015 Liberal election platform promised three “modest” deficits that would have added a total of $25 billion in debt before returning to balance in 2019. Instead, they’re currently on track to add at least $110 billion in new debt by 2022 — more than quadrupling their platform figure — with no balance in sight. And it all gets piled onto the backs of our children and grandchildren.

Even worse, the interest cost for that debt is rising: This year it will be $26 billion; by 2022, it’s projected to be $33 billion. To put that into perspective, consider the federal government’s single biggest program expense, National Defence, clocks in at $25 billion.

That’s right: Taxpayers are already spending more just paying the interest on the government’s credit card than we are on our own military. And it’s only going to get worse.