WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Depression, disgust, and resignation? Thy name is Joe and Mika. Have you ever seen two more dour, depressed, and bitter individuals?

Morning Joe and Mika praise Trump’s NK summit – and it kills them to do so

By —— Bio and Archives--June 12, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Morning Joe and Mika praise Trump’s NK summit – and it kills them to do so
Look, I’ll be honest. I wasn’t nuts about Obama’s handling of the Castros, and I’m similarly not crazy about seeing the U.S. flag brush up against North Korea’s.  Kim Jong-un is one of the planet’s greatest mass murderers, and it skeeves me out to see him shake a U.S. President’s hand.  That said, Cuba didn’t require immediate action.  North Korea probably did. Their acquisition of nuclear weapons – thanks in large part to Bill Clinton – altered the playing field dramatically.

So, while I’m skeptical of the vile North Korean regime, I’m willing to see where this goes.  Color me “cautiously optimistic.”  I’d love for this to work out, I’d love for Kim Jong Un to “see the light,” and President Trump has at least done more than any previous President in terms of making it happen.  Qualms aside, this is a net positive. So, let’s give it a chance to play out before we turn into a bunch of apoplectic doomsayers.

Even Morning Joe and Mika were forced to admit that this was a big win for Trump. Predictions of WWIII have fallen through, the missiles aren’t flying, and they’re acknowledging that Trump seems to have played this pretty well. …And it is absolutely killing them to do so.

Check out the misery contained in the following clip:

Depression, disgust, and resignation? Thy name is Joe and Mika. Have you ever seen two more dour, depressed, and bitter individuals?

Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: