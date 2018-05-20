Remember, guns rights have been with us since the birth of the nation. This has not

Mother: Texas school shooter targeted one of his victims after she rejected his aggressive advances



I’m inclined to say the sexual revolution is more responsible for this one than the Second Amendment. It sounds to me like this guy was an “incel,” and he didn’t like it one bit. Not only that, but the 16-year-old classmate he hoped would relieve him of his involuntary celibacy ran out of patience with his very aggressive advances, and decided to humiliate him right in class in order to make the point.

That is understandable, but it appears it may have cost her and 9 others their lives: A teenaged boy who shot and killed eight students and two teachers in Texas had been spurned by one of his victims after making aggressive advances, her mother told the Los Angeles Times. Sadie Rodriguez, the mother of Shana Fisher, 16, told the newspaper that her daughter rejected four months of aggressive advances from accused shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, at the Santa Fe high school. Fisher finally stood up to him and embarrassed him in class, the newspaper quoted her mother as writing in a private message to the Times. “A week later he opens fire on everyone he didn’t like,” she said. “Shana being the first one.” Remember, the Toronto sidewalk-van murderer told authorities he’s had it with being an “incel” – which means he’s an involuntary celibate because women keep rejecting him. He was so convinced of his absolute need for someone to have sex with, he couldn’t stand it and he decided to mow down everyone on the sidewalk.

Now we have this kid in Texas who has a similar frustration, and murders not only the object of his desire but nine other people in the room, just because he’d been embarrassed in his quest to have his desires fulfilled, and he wanted it known that no one was going to humiliate him like that without regretting it. Nicely done, sexual revolution. There was a time when a 17-year-old boy would have no expectation of sex, and would certainly have recognized the right of a 16-year-old classmate to tell him no. Boys have been pursuing girls since time-immemorial, but rarely before now have boys considered themselves so entitled to get what they wanted sexually that they felt the need to open fire on everyone in sight when they didn’t. Remember, guns rights have been with us since the birth of the nation. This has not. It’s the spiritual darkness that’s settled into the souls of people that has to be addressed here, which is why all those claims from the secular left that “prayer isn’t working” is so tragically off course. Indeed, it’s yet one more symptom of the problem. First Satan convinces us to reject God in our attitudes toward everything from sex and violence to basic human decency. And then, when the inevitable consequences present themselves, Satan tells us, “See? Prayer doesn’t work!” And people believe him. Because he’s very good at telling you what you want to hear. And the massacres continue.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

A new edition of Dan’s book “Powers and Principalities” is now available in hard copy and e-book editions. Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.