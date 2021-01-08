Obama's Presidency was colored by worldwide terrorism, Demise of Muslim majority nations into civil strife, Slide of Venezuela's economy into socialist mayhem, Dismantling of American healthcare, Skyrocketing energy costs, General economic malaise

Moving backwards, a 'glory days' mindset

Following campaign rhetoric about unity, providing a better Coronavirus response and economic growth, there is a roadblock that has appeared along the way. A memorable phrase Pastor Bill Burk from Mississippi used to frame his message Sunday, January 24, about moving forward and “pressing on” also struck a chord about where this nation is being steered by the new-old Biden administration: “If your heyday was yesterday, tomorrow will be sorrow.” Going a step beyond reliving the glory days of Barack Obama, Joe Biden is introducing directives and legislation promised in that administration, where he served as vice president, but with more extreme additions.

Obama designated military veterans and conservatives as “extremists” and “radicals” in 2009 After Obama designated military veterans and conservatives as “extremists” and “radicals” in 20091 Biden is going further by tagging anyone who might disagree with the new administration’s policies “domestic terrorists.” In the meantime, real domestic terrorists (Antifa and pals) are continuing to burn and pillage the metropolitan centers of Portland and Seattle. No violence, including the Capitol breach January 6, 2021, has been perpetrated by rally or march attendees supporting President Trump. The one event for which the House incorrectly impeached him for inciting (the Capitol break-in) the actual leaders have been traced to anarchist organizations such as Insurgence USA and two other non-MAGA groups. Nor has inside assistance been ruled out as video clearly showed members of the Capitol Police ushering in perpetrators rather than blocking their entrance. Biden’s cabinet, by way of Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice on January 26, is promising to cut all poverty in half, help Native American populations and “advance racial equity.” How? By spending more money. These are the same policies promoted by the Obama administration, of which most of his cabinet members and advisors are being recycled through this White House. None of these policies worked last time around except to create and exacerbate the racial divide while plummeting the economy to new lows. If this is the trajectory of Biden and his comrades, then looking backward to what they considered their heyday will indeed be a tomorrow of sorrow. How many times do we have to be reminded of the true adage that doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results is insanity? Adding more policies that infringe constitutional rights creates a nation that rewards lawlessness and hands complete control to a federal government that’s clueless to local needs let alone those of individual households.

Obama’s Presidency was colored by worldwide terrorism, Demise of Muslim majority nations into civil strife, Slide of Venezuela’s economy into socialist mayhem, Dismantling of American healthcare, Skyrocketing energy costs, General economic malaise Despite no clear mandate in that the democrats lost 14 seats in the House and the Senate is split down the middle, the House is putting up HR1, calculatedly entitled the “For the People Act” that entrenches ballot harvesting and unverified mail-in voting nationwide. This is a restructured and expanded version of the bill democrats tried to get through in the last Congress. (Read the bill here.) Included in the bill are items such as lowering the voting age to 16 (do you really trust your teenager to select representation when they don’t bother reading their homework?), elongated election “days” that enables fraud, and automatic voter registration that doesn’t exclude non-citizens who are constitutionally barred from voting. It also opens wide the field for any so-called non-profit to intervene in the election process by assisting policy development and implementation of polling place operations such as ballot collection and tallying. The result is special interests directing the election process instead of authorized election officials, polluting the outcome according to the ideals of those supplying funding. Reviewing the purpose of the federal government and how the founders crafted the balance of power, they understood well how a centralized power base of elite nobility is, by nature, out of touch with the citizenry. For this reason do states retain sovereignty over local issues through individual constitutions, including election laws which HR1 is worded to overrule. It also criminalizes dissenting speech, gutting the First Amendment upon which liberty is founded. If putting the nation in reverse as a way of seeking a ‘feel-good’ moment like to when the first black president was elected, the thinking public needs to reconsider enshrining this country’s yesterday. The high points of the Obama administration were colored by worldwide terrorism, the demise of Muslim majority nations into civil strife, the slide of Venezuela’s economy into socialist mayhem, the dismantling of American healthcare, skyrocketing energy costs (a campaign promise fulfilled) and a general economic malaise that didn’t improve during his Oval Office residency. In fact, Obama told the American people that the economy couldn’t regain strength and to get used to the idea of living in lack.

Biden administration, “Build Back Better” There is no going backward to build a brighter future or, in the words of a Biden administration, “Build Back Better.” History must be learned in order to avoid repeating it. Exemplifying the concept, mainstream media is consistently proclaiming references to investigating the lack of election transparency, i.e. secrecy, in how votes were counted and why six states illegally shutdown their ballot counting centers in the middle of election night to be a “Big Lie.” Are they so ignorant to not realize they have circled back (a favorite phrase of the new Press Secretary Jen Psaki) to Mein Kampf2 from which the term originated? It’s time the ‘Big Truth,’ as Dr. Peter Navarro put it, came out. And that relates to a not-so-wonderful yesterday. ***

By the way, if there is such overwhelming approval for the man now occupying the White House, why is Washington, D.C. still an armed camp and from whom is Capitol Hill being protected by troops and fences crowned with razor wire?

More importantly, wherever one may stand, expressing a liberal or conservative viewpoint, is it possible to be so threatened by others’ free speech that one would support legislation that will eventually silence their own voice? Make your opinion heard by calling your House representative: 202-224-3121. A. Dru Kristenev, Pay Attention!! … your life, family and nation depend on it, Page 142; 2015, ChangingWind With thanks to Raheem Kassam for reminding us of the “Big Lie” historical reference



