So, Mr. President, what's the holdup in fixing the DoJ?

Mr. President, please fix the U.S. Department of Justice!



It’s time—in fact, it’s long, past time. The F.B.I. has been a “Bureau on the Bubble” for, at least, the last two years. The bubble has burst. The role of those persons in the Department of Justice (DoJ) “Who helped Barack Obama avoid the taint of Chicago corruption?” has been known since June 2016.

Even earlier, in April 2016, the answer to the question “Is James Comey the new Eliot Ness” was on final approach into No Way Airport. In July 2017, this site was early to suggest that “Trump should fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.” So, Mr. President, what’s the holdup in fixing the DoJ? The average American citizen’s confidence in the federal government’s senior law enforcement department erodes more by the day. It’s happening despite frequent assurances from the media, from politicians, and from pundits that the rank-and-file investigators of the F.B.I. and the offices of the regional U.S. Attorneys are staffed by patriotic, honest, hard-working professionals.¬† Okay, sure. Understood. But that mantra is wearing thin. And precariously so. One antonym echo to it is that “The fish rots from the head.” And there’s also that old observation that “a few rotten apples spoil the barrel.” And there’s a clear absence-of-urgency in the fishery, and the orchard, to find a fix. Some pundits now eagerly await a report on the F.B.I.‘s investigation into the “matter” of the Clinton private server. It’s to be released “soon” by Michael E. Horowitz, the Inspector General of the DoJ. Let’s hold our collective breath. Remember Horowitz’s last eagerly-awaited report?

Back in September 2012, one year before Robert Mueller III ended his assignment as F.B.I. Director spanning Sept 2001-Sept 2013, the New York Times reported that, “The Justice Department’s inspector general on Wednesday issued a scathing critique of federal officials for their handling of the botched gun-trafficking case known as Operation Fast and Furious, but essentially exonerated Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., whom many Republicans have blamed for the scandal. In a long-awaited report, the inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, laid primary blame on what he portrayed as a dysfunctional and poorly supervised group of Arizona-based federal prosecutors and agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, describing them as “permeated” by “a series of misguided strategies, tactics, errors in judgment and management failures” that allowed a risky strategy to continue despite the danger to public safety.” That ancient history may be cuing up to repeat itself. If we accept the working hypothesis that past behavior, in cocker spaniels as well as government inspector general’s, is the best predictor of their future behavior, the Executive Summary of Horowitz’s next report will state that the Clinton matter was “permeated” by “a series of misguided strategies, tactics, errors in judgment and management failures” that allowed a risky practice to continue despite dangerously compromising highly classified information. Case closed.

Continued below... Would that summary surprise any of us? Nope. And therein is evidence of the problem. We pedestrian Americans won’t riot in the streets; we won’t phone the office of our elected denizen of the halls of Capital Hill—because we’ve learned to expect little-to-nothing from them—and we won’t kick our dogs, because we know—that they don’t know—any better. Instead, this will happen: Millions of teeth will clinch; while eye brows furrow ever so slightly; and short, profane murmurs go unheard by all but the source. None of any this bides well for the future of America—especially our children and grandchildren. So, it’s time—in fact, it’s long, past time—Mr. President, to fix the Department of Justice.

Since November 2007, Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart’s Big Journalism and Big Government (as “Archy Cary”). His work has been quoted on national television (Sean Hannity) and on nationally syndicated radio (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin). He is quoted in Jerome Corsi’s book “The Obama Nation,” in Mark Levin’s “Liberty and Tyranny.” His pieces have posted on the Drudge Report and on the website Real Clear Politics. Cary holds a B.S. in Economics from Northern Illinois University, and a Masters and a Doctorate in Theology from the Methodist seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army in Military Intelligence. Cary lives in Texas.